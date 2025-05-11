TGMA 2025: Sports Journalist Gary Al Smith Hails King Promise After Artiste of the Year Win
- Renowned sports journalist Gary Al-Smith joined hands with music lovers to celebrate King Promise after his latest milestone
- Gary was present at the Grand Arena as the Terminator hitmaker was crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2025 TGMA
- He did not hesitate to also chastise Charter House for the duration of the event, which spanned from 8.00 pm on Saturday to 4.00 am on Sunday
King Promise etched his name into Ghana’s musical history on Saturday, May 10, by clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year honour at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
The night, hosted at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, was a blend of star-studded performances, emotional tributes, and industry-defining moments.
King Promise wins Artiste of the Year Award at 2025 TGMA
Born Gregory Bortey Newman, the Nungua native emerged as a top contender ahead of the event, thanks to a standout year.
His seamless fusion of highlife roots with afrobeats and smooth R&B melodies positioned him as a fan favourite and, ultimately, the jury’s choice.
On the biggest stage, he triumphed over an elite field that included Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwaku Smoke, King Paluta, Joe Mettle, and gospel ensemble Team Eternity, as noted by Graphic Online.
The evening proved a monumental haul for the Terminator hitmaker.
Alongside the marquee title, he walked away with accolades for Best AfroPop Song, Best Afropop/Afrobeats Song, and Album/EP of the Year.
The scale and scope of these achievements reflect not only critical acclaim but also the commercial power King Promise now wields in the Ghanaian and continental music scenes.
Epitomised by the Terminator anthem and its accompanying dance challenge, King Promise built momentum akin to a footballer entering the Ballon d'Or race with every tool firing, and it came as little surprise when he emerged victorious at the 26th TGMA.
Gary Al-Smith celebrates King Promise
Respected sports journalist Gary Al-Smith, who was in attendance, did not hold back in celebrating King Promise’s achievement.
Taking to social media shortly after the ceremony, the Sporty Group Regional Lead, expressed his approval of the artist’s recognition.
"Congratulations, KingPromise, on winning Artiste of the Year 2024. You deserved it last year, and absolutely deserve it this year, too. You are 5-star. Continental we go chop, international we go fly," he wrote on X.
Gary Al-Smith condemns TGMA organisers Charter House
While his commendation of King Promise was glowing, Al-Smith was less impressed with how the event was executed.
The show, which stretched from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday to nearly dawn the following day, drew criticism for its prolonged format.
He hinted that such drawn-out programming might keep him from returning in future editions, stating his displeasure with Charterhouse, the event organisers.
