The Prince of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, was among the distinguished royals who participated in the poignant one-week commemoration of the late Asante Mamponghene, Bretuo Piesie Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, which took place on May 12 at Asante Mampong.

This solemn event served as an opportunity for the community and leaders to honour his legacy and contributions to the Asante Kingdom.

Prince of the Asante Kingdom, Nkoranza Manhene Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, attends Asante Mamponghene, Bretuo Piesie Daasebre Osei Bonsu's one-week observance. Photo credit: @theasantenation.

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Baffoe IV made a striking impression in a stylish black ensemble, painstakingly crafted with intricate Adinkra symbols that held cultural significance, symbolising concepts such as unity and strength.

His attire was complemented by unique handmade royal accessories, including a matching arm cuff that highlighted his status.

He crowned his look with an elegant black turban, traditionally worn by royals, which added an element of formality and dignity to his appearance.

To complete this regal ensemble, he opted for stylish native sandals, luxurious yet comfortable for the occasion. Accompanying him, his subjects proudly held a flamboyant royal umbrella, a symbol of honour and respect, as they escorted him throughout the ceremonies.

Asante Mamponghene, Bretuo Piesie Daasebre Osei Bonsu passes on. Photo credit: @manhyiapalace.

Source: Instagram

In attendance was the traditional wife of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Yaa Sarpomaa III, who radiated elegance in a sophisticated black ensemble.

Her carefully tied headwrap exuded grace, while her flawless makeup enhanced her regal presence.

She accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch featuring a black strap and adorned her wrist with delicate beaded bracelets that reflected her high status.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Kwame Baffoe IV meets Otumfuo

In related news, not long after the one-week observation, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, alongside Nana Yaa Sarpomaa III and his council members, paid a visit to the Manhyia Palace.

This visit was not only a courtesy call but also an expression of profound gratitude to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his invaluable role in restoring peace and facilitating the enstoolment of the royal lineage, following the successful swearing-in of Nana Kwame Baffoe IV on January 13, 2025.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Kwame Baffoe IV attends Akwasidae

Nkoranza Manhene Nana Kwame Baffoe IV wore a colourful kente gown and gold jewellery to the first Akwasidae in 2025.

Check out the photo below:

Prince of the Asante Kingdom, Nkoranza Manhene Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, attends Akwasidae in January 2025. Photo credit: @manhyiapalace.

Source: Instagram

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Bretuo family, in adherence to Ashanti customary rites, officially informing the Asantehene of the passing of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

On May 5, Otumfuo directed the Asante Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, to initiate burial arrangements promptly, stressing the importance of upholding traditions during this time of mourning.

He emphasised that the one-week observation of the Paramount Chief, who held a significant position as second-in-command of Asanteman, should take place without delay, underlining the urgent need to prepare for the Doteyie burial rituals.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II had sadly passed away a few weeks prior due to a brief illness, marking a profound loss for the Asante Kingdom.

