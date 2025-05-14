Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan has carved a niche for himself as one who loves the finer things in life

From expensive cars to owning several thriving enterprises, Gyan is living large after a successful playing career

YEN.com.gh takes an inside look at his plush home in Gbawe, Accra, dubbed La Basilica De Baby Jet

Asamoah Gyan’s name rings loudly across Ghanaian football folklore, not just for the goals he scored but for the legacy he continues to build beyond the pitch.

Regarded as Ghana’s all-time leading marksman, Gyan’s influence stretches far beyond the confines of stadiums.

While his lethal finishing, quick footwork, and tactical intelligence carved his name into history books, his life after football paints the picture of a man who turned sporting success into a symbol of personal triumph.

Asamoah Gyan's football-funded fortress of luxury

Known for his love of opulence, the former striker has channelled the rewards of his globe-trotting career into ventures that reflect his refined taste.

With successful stints in the UAE and China, particularly at Al Ain and Shanghai SIPG, respectively, Gyan capitalised on football’s financial boom, especially in leagues known for rewarding marquee players.

One of his most striking post-retirement achievements is his plush residence, a luxurious estate known as La Basilica De Baby Jet.

La Basilica De Baby Jet: Asamoah Gyan's $3 million mansion

Completed and unveiled with grandeur in 2016, the palatial structure in Weija-Gbawe stunned the nation with its architectural brilliance and celebrity guest list.

Then-president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was among the dignitaries invited for the mansion’s grand opening, as noted by Ghanaweb.

Inside Asamoah Gyan’s mansion

Fast forward to 2025, and Gyan has once again captured public attention—not with a goal, but with a selfie.

In a video which popped up online, the 39-year-old offered fans a rare glimpse inside the mansion, which boasts a reported valuation north of $3 million.

Perched in an exclusive enclave overlooking the picturesque Weija Dam, the three-storey residence is a visual feast, framed in glass and basking in panoramic views.

Each floor of the home embodies a unique interior theme, subtly showcasing his personality and style evolution.

The villa is kitted out with top-tier security systems, including bulletproof doors on every level, affirming the footballer’s sense of privacy and protection.

The mansion also features two fully stocked bars, a resort-style swimming pool, and a gated entry—all fitting symbols of a life shaped by discipline, ambition, and an eye for luxury.

His tour was met with admiration across social media platforms. While some users marvelled at the craftsmanship and elegance, others drew inspiration from Gyan’s journey—from dusty pitches to dazzling penthouses.

Asamoah Gyan's illustrious career for Ghana

Gyan’s path to luxury was forged through sweat and sacrifice.

Making his senior international debut in 2003 during Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Somalia, he began a storied national team journey that would span over a decade, as noted by the BBC.

The former Liberty Professionals forward featured in three consecutive FIFA World Cups, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

According to SuperSport, he wrote his name into history as Africa’s top scorer at the global tournament, with six goals, across three tournaments.

His performances on the continental stage were equally noteworthy.

Baby Jet played a pivotal role in Ghana’s deep runs at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Black Stars finish as runners-up in both 2010 and 2015.

Though the ultimate continental glory eluded him, his leadership and knack for clutch moments solidified his status as one of Africa’s finest forwards of the modern era.

What is Asamoah Gyan doing now?

Now retired from active play, Gyan continues to influence the sport in a different capacity.

Earlier this year, he was drafted into Ghana’s technical team, where his experience contributed to back-to-back wins over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Top 9 businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of nine flourishing enterprises owned by Asamoah Gyan.

The former Black Stars captain has transitioned into a successful businessman, with interests spanning a bottled water company, a thriving real estate firm, and an event management agency, among other ventures.

