Manso Nkwantahemaa Nana Aborah Sika III's look at the Millennium Excellence Awards held at the Manhyia Palace on May 10, 2025, has got social media buzzing.

The Millennium Excellence Awards, held once every five years since 2000, celebrate individuals and institutions demonstrating leadership and impact.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Millennium Excellence Foundation's life patron.

This year's fifth edition brought together Ghanaian dignitaries and celebrities, including Francis Amoa-Abban, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, and Kofi Kinaata.

The Millennium Excellence Awards also serve as an opportunity for the Asantehene to project Asante's rich culture.

As such, the event saw numerous royal leaders in attendance.

Manso Nkwantahemaa Nana Aborah Sika III, formerly a rapper, wore a dazzling black gown adorned with beads to the event.

Her admirers couldn't help but notice the Manso Nkwantahemaa's debut pixie look. With her outfit and stunning looks, Manso Nkwantahemaa stole the spotlight.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aborah Sika III was seen dancing to Kojo Blakk's Excellent.

The former rapper, who is one of the youngest queenmothers under Otumfuo Osei Tutu, performed the viral dance moves to Excellent created by Dancegod Lloyd.

Her stint intrigued many netizens who consider her the most beautiful queenmother in the Ashanti region.

Manso Nkwantahemaa's look earns her praise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Manso Nkwantahemaa's pixie look.

Braa Qhourphi said:

"I think God use some of the golds in her area to create her, she shine brighter than beauty."

Oheneba Adjoa Serwaah-Adepa-Gh shared:

"You will do saa to then queen mother will go back to her heeyyy days😂."

Johnny_Wade1 remarked:

"See how she is modestly dressed amd still looking beautiful.she is a good role model."

Agyapong Richard shared:

"I remembered when this beautiful queen mother came to mamponghene one week .The moment I saw her ong i was like, what's the name of this angel."

Mzfeyima Ansah Sukar commented:

"So do people know this is the almighty Lousika? Before there was Eno, there was Lousika!"

Manso Nkwantahemaa hugs Mamponghemaa despite their rift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manso Nkwantahemaa had attended the one-week observance on the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, on May 11.

At the solemn gathering, Nana Aborah Sika III met with Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II despite their rift.

Their strained relationship reportedly began when the Manso Nkwantahemaa allegedly defied an order in public.

