Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, has escaped serious sanctions after his recent cash gift to televangelist Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa stormed her church with praise as soon as the presidency's decision not to sanction her benefactor was announced

The video of Agradaa sobbing in her church with fervent prayers after Gyamfi's pardon has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian televangelist Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, received the presidency's decision to take no further action against her benefactor, Sammy Gyamfi, in high spirits.

On May 14, the government spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said Gyamfi had been cautioned to be of good behaviour after his controversial dollar gift to Agradaa in public and established that the government would take no further action on the issue.

The controversial priestess, now the owner of the Heaven Way Bible Chapel, was worried that the dollars she received from the CEO of Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod) on May 10 would cause him to lose his job.

A controversial video of the transaction, which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician described as an act of kindness he regretted, went viral.

In the video, Gyamfi was seen counting dollars in the backseat of his car. He counted some for the controversial preacher, who was a former enemy of the NDC and a staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) backer.

The gesture made Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, who is bent on leading a frugal and accountable administration, unpopular.

There were calls from political analysts and the Minority in Parliament to axe Gyamfi from Mahama's administration for breaching the code of conduct his officials are being held to.

After a purported meeting with the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, the government has decided to take no further action beyond a public apology from the politician, issued a day after he met Agradaa.

Agradaa cries after Sammy Gyamfi's pardon

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa was seen in church rejoicing over the news of Gyamfi's pardon.

Many foot soldiers from the NDC threw her name into disrepute for harming the Goldbod boss's political career.

According to Agradaa, the government's decision to show mercy was a prayer answered for her.

"I told God that if Sammy Gyamfi lost his job, I'd abandon my church. God has spoken and I am grateful," Agradaa said with a teary voice.

She also stated that the experience has taught her a great lesson about helping Ghanaians who may be in need.

"I'm advising all leaders that Ghanaians are bad people. No leader should give money to any Ghanaian. I, for one, have learned my lesson and would not dash money to anyone ever again. If you do so, it'll turn against you," she added.

Agradaa warns Hopeson Adorye amid feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, reported that Agradaa had warned gospel singer Empress Gifty's husband Hopeson Adorye, who is a former leading member of the NPP.

Their long-time feud escalated when Adorye ordered NDC foot soldiers to target the controversial televangelist for putting Gyamfi's political career at risk.

Agradaa chided Empress Gifty's husband in several videos posted to her page and threatened to expose his alleged underhanded dealings and problems.

