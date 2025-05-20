CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has posted a photo of his first book on Instagram

The talented music producer announced on Instagram that the launch would be in June 2025

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo is among those who congratulated Mensah on his debut book

Ghanaian music producer Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Group Limited, has made waves as he prepares to launch his first motivational book, titled Yes, It's Your Fault.

This has placed the entrepreneur among a growing list of Ghanaian celebrities who have ventured into self-publishing, showcasing their personal journeys and insights.

The CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, flaunts his new book on Instagram. Photo credit: @richiemensah.

Source: Instagram

Richie Mensah, who recently played a significant role in the lavish 40th birthday party for billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye, said he crafted the book to inspire readers by emphasising the importance of owning one's mistakes and utilising those experiences to foster personal growth and improvement.

In a captivating Instagram video, the creative mastermind behind the Tigon Creative Studio was depicted engaging in a game of chess against another version of himself.

Both iterations sported stylish black long-sleeve shirts paired with coordinated trousers and sleek black leather shoes, resonating with the sophisticated theme of the video.

The book was prominently placed on the chessboard, serving as a symbolic reminder to his followers about the significance of accountability and the journey toward becoming a better self.

Accompanying the video, he shared an insightful caption:

"As I enter the last year of my 30s, I celebrate my life by sharing my experiences and knowledge. I present to you my first book: Yes! It's Your Fault."

This statement has marked a pivotal moment for Mensah as he reflected on his life's lessons and imparted the insight he had gained to others.

The Instagram video of his new book is below:

Richie Mensah launches Reverb headphones

Meanwhile, in terms of Mensah's growing business interests, Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently garnered attention following his investment in a groundbreaking electronics brand.

The visionary behind Bills Micro Credit expanded his entrepreneurial pursuits by investing in a diverse array of high-profile businesses, which include Mensah's Lynx Entertainment and Tigon Creative Studio, alongside 28 other ventures spanning various sectors, from entertainment to cutting-edge technology.

This was unveiled as a significant new addition to the Lynx Global company, marking a strategic move into the electronics sector.

Known for his collaborations with an impressive roster of award-winning Ghanaian artists such as Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and Adina, Mensah's pivot into electronics has been seen as a natural next step for the versatile entrepreneur.

The launch of this innovative electronic gadget has already sparked excitement online, with numerous social media users congratulating Mensah for broadening his business horizons.

The Instagram video to announce the product launch is below:

Richie Mensah addresses so-called Lynx curse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richie Mensah responding to the purported 'Lynx curse' in an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM.

The CEO and record producer of the entertainment company said that, instead, this proved how challenging the music industry is.

He explained that it would be normal for a musician to leave a label like a large team like Lynx and struggle as an independent artist.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh