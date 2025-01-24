Richie Mensah, in an interview, addressed rapper Guru's claims of being denied awards at the Ghana Music Awards scheme because of him

The Lynx Entertainment CEO said he only served as a member of the award scheme's board for a year in 2013

Richie Mensah also added that he had no idea that rapper Guru had issues with him until he made his allegations in an interview

Ghanaian record producer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment record label Richie Mensah has addressed rapper Guru's claims that he sabotaged his chances of winning multiple awards at the Ghana Music Awards events.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM's "Daybreak Hitz" morning show with media personality DJ Slim, Richie Mensah denied being involved in any plot to stop Guru from earning an accolade as a member of the Ghana Music Awards board.

The Lynx Entertainment CEO said he only served as a member of the award scheme's board for a year in 2013 when his label had no signee.

Richie Mensah noted that he left his position on the board after he signed songstress Mzvee and began releasing her songs in 2014.

The record producer, renowned for platforming notable artistes like Asem, Eazzy, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, shared that people started to create the narrative of him being a Ghana Music Awards board member when he once stepped in for a PR executive for an interview on behalf of the event organisers, Charterhouse.

Richie Mensah said his artistes' award wins at the Ghana Music Awards event in many years have been discredited by critics, who claim they only earned their accolades because of his perceived presence on the board.

The record producer noted that despite the multiple wins Kuami Eugene and KiDi scored at the awards event, his label felt cheated by the organisers and made several complaints to voice its frustrations with some of the board's decisions.

Richie Mensah shared that he called Charterhouse's Head of Communications and Public Events, Robert Klah, to question why his signee DJ Vyrusky's 2023 single, Broken Heart, which featured Kuami Eugene, failed to earn a nomination at last year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He said that Robert Klah provided him with the channel to file his complaint, but the organisers did not respond to him. He considered Charterhouse's lack of response normal and did not understand why people would continue to claim he was part of the board.

Richie Mensah also added that he had no idea that rapper Guru had issues with him until he made his allegations in an interview a few years ago.

