Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has wowed Ghanaians with his dance moves at a wedding reception

The former Deputy Finance Minister stole the spotlight at the event with his outfit and unique dance moves

Some social media users have commented on Dr Stephen Amoah's trending dance video on the X platform

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Stephen Amoah, the current Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso and a former Deputy Finance Minister, recently became the centre of attention after a video of him surfaced online, showcasing his exuberance at a wedding reception.

In the footage, Hourable Stephen Amoah, affectionately known by his nickname "Sticka," looked dapper in a tailored black suit, complemented by a crisp white shirt and his signature dark-tinted glasses.

Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah shows off his dance moves at a wedding reception. Photo credit: @sikaofficial.

Source: Instagram

His lively demeanour was evident as he enthusiastically joined the celebration, dancing with a young woman who was believed to be one of the bridesmaids.

The beautiful bridesmaid flaunted her curves in a strapless green corseted Kente gown and wore a beautiful turban to complete her look.

She turned heads with her flawless makeup look and impressed the wedding guests with her dance moves.

The atmosphere was filled with joy as the wedding guests danced in sync to the infectious rhythm of a reggae track playing in the background.

At one point, Dr Stephen Amoah could be seen dancing closely behind the lady, engaging in playful and spirited moves commonly referred to as "grinding."

Their chemistry on the dance floor captured the essence of the festive occasion, showcasing a lighthearted side of the MP that many haven't seen.

The video sparked a myriad of reactions on social media, with users sharing their various interpretations of the scene, ranging from admiration for his carefree spirit to humorous commentary about political figures having fun.

The trending video is below:

Nhyiaeso MP explains why Ralph was arrested

Ghanaian politician Stephen Amoah has provided more insight into a serious incident involving Ralph St Williams, a social activist.

In a trending video statement, he elaborated on the reasons behind the arrest of St Williams, expressing that he felt intensely threatened after enduring a series of unwarranted attacks directed at him.

Amoah recounted receiving alarming threats from unidentified individuals, particularly highlighting a disturbing message conveyed through his 100-year-old mother.

"My mum recently called me to have an extensive conversation, warning me to be cautious. She explained that someone had reached out to her, threatening to take action against me without any provocation."

This juxtaposition of lighthearted moments at the wedding and serious concerns regarding personal safety underscores the complexities of being a public figure in today’s climate.

The TikTok video is below:

Nhyiaeso MP peeps at a voter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Deputy Finance Minister Dr Stephen Amoah, who peeked at a voter casting his ballot at Nhyiaeso in the December 2024 elections.

The current Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency went viral after the photo surfaced online.

Some social media users have shared funny reactions and mixed thoughts on X.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh