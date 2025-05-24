Ghanaian actor and television celebrity Akwasi Boadi, better known by his stage as Akrobeto, has spoken for the first time following his vehicle accident

United Television shared videos of the car accident that happened on the Accra-Kumasi Highway

The near-death car accident happened close to Konongo in the Ashanti Region on Friday, May 23, 2025

Ghanaian actor and television personality Akwasi Boadi, widely known by his stage name Akrobeto, has publicly spoken for the first time following a car accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The incident occurred near the town of Konongo in the Ashanti Region while he was en route to Kumasi for an event.

Despite the alarming nature of the crash, both Akrobeto and the passenger he was giving a ride to emerged without injuries.

After the accident, he was promptly taken to Kumasi Hospital, where medical professionals rigorously evaluated his condition.

"Your God is a big God.’ Nothing bad happened to you.”

Akrobeto express his gratitude to Ghanaians

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and love he received in the aftermath of the incident.

While expressing his eagerness to continue working on his show, Real News, Akrobeto mentioned that the management of Despite Media advised him to take a break for the week to recover and reflect on the incident.

Actor Abrobeto described the accident as fatal, providing further details about the circumstances. A heavy-duty truck collided with his Toyota SUV, dragging it along the road for approximately 30 meters before finally coming to a stop. The violent impact attracted a significant crowd, quickly blocking the main route from Accra to Kumasi.

“The truck crashed into my car and dragged me along before it managed to halt, creating chaos on the highway almost immediately."

Eyewitness shares details about the accident

Eyewitness accounts disclosed that the accident was triggered when a tricycle, known locally as an Aboboyaa, abruptly crossed the path of another vehicle.

In a sudden bid to avoid a collision, the heavy-duty truck lost control and crashed into Akrobeto’s SUV.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though actor Akrobeto's vehicle sustained severe damage. Reflecting on the experience, Akrobeto acknowledged the outpouring of concern from his fans.

“This accident has truly opened my eyes to the love and support people have for me. I am incredibly grateful to the entire nation of Ghana."

Akrobeto donates to the needy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actor Akrobeto, who also made headlines recently for his generous visit to the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon, where he brought joy to sick children.

He distributed free boxes of delicious shawarma and refreshing soft drinks to the young patients, brightening their day.

A touching video shared by popular blogger Kobby Kyei captured the smiles of the children as they interacted with the beloved actor.

During his visit, Akrobeto encouraged the children to maintain a healthy lifestyle, recover swiftly, and return to their studies, demonstrating his commitment to uplifting the spirits of Ghana’s youth in their time of need.

