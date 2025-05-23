Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Akwesi "Akrobeto" Boadi, was involved in a car accident while travelling to Kumasi on Friday

The popular media personality emerged from the accident unscathed, though his Toyota suffered damage in the collision

Ghanaians expressed relief over the UTV 'Real News' host surviving the accident, but nonetheless called for safer roads

Kumawood star and Ghanaian media personality, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, was involved in an accident at Konongo near Kumasi on Friday morning.

Popular comic actor and entertainment show host Akrobeto involved in an accident on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Konongo, near Kumasi. Image credit: Akrobeto, UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

The 'Real News' host was travelling to Kumasi on Friday, May 23, 2025, when the accident occurred at Konongo in the Ashanti region.

Akrobeto was driving a Toyota SUV when a collision occurred. His car sustained significant damage to the body and other parts, including the rear windshield.

The Kumawood actor escaped unhurt but was shaken after the accident. Akrobeto's employers, UTV Ghana, shared details of the crash in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Renowned comedian and host of Real News, Akrobeto, has been confirmed safe following an accident involving his car at Konongo while he was travelling to Kumasi on Friday morning," UTV Ghana said.

Watch the video below:

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akrobeto's damaged car was spotted by the roadside with a large tractor-trailer in the background.

The actor himself stood by the roadside, looking unharmed and heartily chatting with a small crowd of people gathered around.

Eyewitnesses on the scene described what happened, noting that a tricycle (locally called Aboboyaa) played a part in the crash.

Ghanaian comic actor, Akrobeto, survived an accident at Konongo, near Kumasi. Image credit: Akrobeto

Source: Facebook

News of Akrobeto’s accident sparked concern on social media due to the beloved actor’s status.

The host of the ‘Real News’ channel has become a cornerstone of Ghana’s media scene since transitioning from acting to entertaining Ghanaians weekly on his popular show.

His wit, combined with his legendary comedic delivery, has led to many viral moments both in Ghana and across the world.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Akrobeto's accident at Konongo

YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions of Ghanaians on social media following Akrobeto's accident in Konongo on Friday.

Genteel said:

"Not the news we wanted to hear this morning, but we thank God for his life."

Nana Adjoa Bannor said:

"I thank God for his life and escape..You will live longer, Wofa."

M c S o u L said:

"Our roads are not safe, faulty cars all over, no brakes, faulty indicators….. just today I have seen not less than 3 accidents on the Sunyani-Kumasi road. It’s so pathetic, human lives being lost."

Da Original source tv 🇬🇭‼ said:

"Stay safe, Mr Who Nose 👃 tomorrow."

Akrobeto donates food to sick children

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Akrobeto distributed food to sick children at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon.

Akrobeto was seen in a video sharing free boxes of the popular food paired with soft drinks to the recovering kids.

Ghanaians appreciated the kind act by the acting legend, but some expressed reservations about the food being distributed, noting he could have gone for healthier meals than shawarma and soft drinks.

