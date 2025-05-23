Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Akrobeto Looks Unharmed After Accident, UTV Share Exclusive Video From The Accident Scene
Movies

Akrobeto Looks Unharmed After Accident, UTV Share Exclusive Video From The Accident Scene

by  Geraldine Amoah
1 min read

Host of Real News, Akrobeto, has been confirmed safe following a car accident that occurred at Konongo while he was travelling to Kumasi on Friday morning.

Akrobeto, Akrobeto accident
Akrobeto is involved in an accident, video of the accident scene surfaces. Image Credit: utvghana
Source: Instagram

Video from the accident scene

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.

Hot: