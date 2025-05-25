Ghanaian carpenter Ama Endorsed, born Comfort Esime Adzigbli, was laid to rest in Accra on May 24, 2025

Family, friends, and high-profile figures, including John Dumelo and Keche Joshua, gathered for her emotional funeral

A video of Keche Joshua weeping by her hearse stirred heartfelt reactions across social media

Emotions ran high as skilled Ghanaian carpenter Comfort Esime Adzigbli, popularly known as Ama Endorsed or Lady Carpenter, was laid to rest on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The solemn ceremony took place at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Accra, where friends, family, and prominent Ghanaians gathered to pay their last respects.

Ghanaian hiplife star, Joshua Keche, weeps at Celebrity carpenter, Ama Endorsed's funeral. Photo credit: @_ama_endorsed & @kechejoshua_/IG

Many Ghanaian celebrities, close friends, and relatives attended the event to honour the late Ama Endorsed.

Some of those present included actor and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo; MP for Adenta Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan; and MP for Okaikwei South, Ernest Adomako Keon.

Others in attendance included Keche Joshua, Erskine Whyte, Andrew King, and many more. Her family was also present to bid her farewell.

Joshua Keche wept at Ama Endorsed's funeral

In a video circulating on social media, Ghanaian hiplife star Joshua, a member of the Keche group and a close friend of Ama Endorsed, was seen weeping uncontrollably at the funeral.

He was overwhelmed with grief as he stood by the hearse containing her body. The emotional scene highlighted the impact Ama Endorsed had on those who knew her.

Her untimely death left her family and close friends devastated.

Her passing has broken the hearts of her loved ones, but her legacy lives on through the memories shared by those who attended her funeral.

The presence of prominent Ghanaians and community members demonstrated the respect and admiration she earned during her lifetime.

Watch the video below:

Keche's tears at Ama's funeral draw reactions

Many Ghanaians who came across the video of Joshua Keche weeping at Ama Endorsed's funeral took to the comment section to share their varied reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Abdul Majeed Salpawuni Vardy said:

"Posing for the cameras. The guy who was shouting ama ma ba ooo is also standing at the back pressing his phone."

@Kwarteng Emmanuel also said:

"No be easy ooo. If it hasn’t happened to you before, you won’t understand."

@Nana Qwequ Akyerem Tabiri commented:

"Because of cameras ntsi we can’t even tell when people are doing settings or really in their feelings."

@G-Desk Kazali also commented:

"Life is spiritual. Fortify your body, soul and spirit!! The battles are not only against flesh & blood!!!! Once in a while, do cleansing !!! Painful but ……."

Ama Endorsed's relative tearfully speaks about her planned wedding. Photo credit: @_ama_endorsed/IG.

Ama Endorsed's relative speaks on her passing

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a relative of Ama Endorsed diclosed that the female celebrity carpenter was about to get married before she passed.

In a video, the visibly distraught relative talked about the deceased's beautiful wedding dress which was ready.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their sympathy in the comments section.

