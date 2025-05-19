Lisa Quama: DWP Academy Member Spotted Heartily Praising God in Church
- Lisa Quama, in a video, was seen at the Christ Embassy Youth Church in Accra dancing with her friends
- The 22-year-old DWP Academy supertar freely vibed with the church's congregants as they danced their hearts out
- The video comes after Lisa Quama fearlessly defended her churchy tag among her DWP Academy peers
Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has shared a video of her recent stint at the Christ Embassy Youth Church, where she got baptised last year.
The dancer has always been vocal about her Christian faith despite her DWP Academy tagging her as hyper-religious.
Lisa Quama's dance moves stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lisa Quama's dance session at church.
shadesdonmatter said:
I luv ur outfit 10/10 its giving sope purr vibes with the song and dance Happy sunday yall
Regluv💙(women’s fellowship) wrote:
Turning back is not in our dictionary 😭😭😫
𝑊𝑖𝑓𝑒 𝑂𝑓 64𝑡𝒉❤️ shared:
Christ Embassy Airport city UPSA the best church ever with The Man Of God Pastor Enoch🥺
