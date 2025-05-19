Lisa Quama, in a video, was seen at the Christ Embassy Youth Church in Accra dancing with her friends

The 22-year-old DWP Academy supertar freely vibed with the church's congregants as they danced their hearts out

The video comes after Lisa Quama fearlessly defended her churchy tag among her DWP Academy peers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has shared a video of her recent stint at the Christ Embassy Youth Church, where she got baptised last year.

DWP Academy's Lisa Quama dances in church. LisaQuama

Source: Facebook

The dancer has always been vocal about her Christian faith despite her DWP Academy tagging her as hyper-religious.

Lisa Quama's dance moves stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lisa Quama's dance session at church.

shadesdonmatter said:

I luv ur outfit 10/10 its giving sope purr vibes with the song and dance Happy sunday yall

Regluv💙(women’s fellowship) wrote:

Turning back is not in our dictionary 😭😭😫

𝑊𝑖𝑓𝑒 𝑂𝑓 64𝑡𝒉❤️ shared:

Christ Embassy Airport city UPSA the best church ever with The Man Of God Pastor Enoch🥺

Endurance Grand appears in a Hollywood movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand appeared in director Zoey Martinson's award-winning short film "The Fisherman."

In the movie, the DWP Academy dancer played the role of Shasha and starred alongside popular Ghanaian movie actors, including Fred Nii Amugi, who played the role of the boat chief.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Endurance Grand for her first movie appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh