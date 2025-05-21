Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has unveiled a new auditorium in the Bono East region where his All Believers Worship Center can worship

A video of Lil Win entering the church unannounced as fans cheer him on has surfaced on social media

The religious leader couldn't hide his emotions as Lil Win showed him love by spraying bundles of cash on the podium

Ghanaian actor Lil Win recently joined many members of Adom Kyei Duah's church to unveil a new auditorium in the Bono East Region.

Lil Win, aka Kwadwo Nkansah, was seen in a video storming into the auditorium unannounced with the members erupting in joy after spotting him.

The Kumawood star walked straight to the podium, while Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of the wide-spreading Philadelphia movement, was on stage ministering.

Lil Win reached into his purse, clutched under one armpit and took bundles of cash. He tore the paper bundling the cash with his teeth and threw it in the air multiple times.

Adom Kyei Duah watched on with a proud smile as his members opulently flaunted their wealth in his church.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial religious leader who claims to be a regen of Jesus Christ dabbed his eyes with a towel, reacting to Lil Win's heartwarming gesture.

Before the actor took his seat at the front row, the stairs leading to the stage were flooded with cash from him and other members.

Lil Win is a proud follower of Adom Kyei-Duah's Philadelphia movement and has donated to the cause several times. According to Ghanaweb, the actor has been called to apostleship by the renowned religious leader.

Netizens react to Lil Win's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a fw comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lil Win's gesture towards Adom Kyei Duah.

Celestial said:

Phawks customised eggst's an hour unto the Lord. He's so much blessed. Apostle one Adom oooo."Phi

woman king 🤴 wrote:

"This is the true definition of worshipping the lord ur God on earth. His pastor's blessings made him a billionaire, so he has to do thanksgiving."

Temple Jireh Seer remarked:

"I was just thinking about something, but I realize that , he ( Lil Win ) is getting something extraordinary from him (adom ) so he just wants to go all out for him any time he sees him … I am here to apologize to him for criticizing him …. I will one day spread same money on my father & God father … God is my strength."

PAPA CROSS shared:

"Lil win may u live long in JESUS NAME. I pray 🤲 to ADOM NYAME to favor me with long life and prosperity in my life."

Aggiemens noted:

"We get the Men and we get the money."

happy Winifred 💝💖🥰🥰💃 added:

"I'm here looking for some small money to do my business but this pastor has more than but they still give him more hmmmm.🙏🙏🙏"

Philadelphia egg seller goes viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church member hawked eggs customised with the pastor's miracle stickers.

A video of the hawker skillfully displaying the eggs inside the church premises went viral on social media.

The video garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to share their opinions.

