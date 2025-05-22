"John Dumelo Will be President in the Next 12 or 16 Years": Archipalago

Archipalago has opened up about his admiration for Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo

This comes after the politician helped him get a ticket to this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The US-based Ghanaian viral sensation extended his gratitude to John Dumelo and predicted his presidency

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician and social media personality Archipalago, in an interview, established that John Dumelo will become Ghana's president in the next 12 or 16 years.

Archipalago hails John Dumelo as Ghana's president in the next 12 or 16 years. Photo source: Archipalago, JohnDumelo

Source: Facebook

Archipalago made his prediction while recounting his moments with the Ayawaso West Wugon MP at the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

According to Archipalago, the renowned MP came to his aid after discovering he was stranded at the show.

"When I got to the show, they didn't want to admit me in. I was about to leave the place when I ran into Hon John Dumelo. I told him of my situation, and he quickly gave me a ticket to enter. Even for that, when they scanned it, it declined, but they still let me through because I'm with the honourable, Archipalago said as he gleefully praised the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP.

"Shout-outs to Honourable John Dumelo. He'll be president in the next 12 or 16 years. He has all the features." Archipalago added.

John Dumelo talks about his presidential dreams

Actor John Dumelo became an MP for the first time in the 2024 elections after contesting and losing twice prior.

Representing the National Democratic Congress, he beat Lydia Seyram Alhassan by eight thousand votes to become the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP elect.

A month after he was sworn into the ninth parliament, Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama, appointed him the Deputy Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

The actor-turned-politician has been a strong advocate for the participation of youth in Agriculture.

Last year ahead of the 2024 elections, the MP criticised the agric ministry for encouraging corruption through initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs.

He advised the ministry formerly led by Bryan Acheampong to invest heavily in irrigation and to ensure prices stay stable all year round.

The actor turned politician has always been vocal about his presidential ambitions.

He first talked about it in a 2016 interview that it was his childhood dream to become president and he would work towards it.

John Dumelo and Maa Lydia on stage. Photo source: JohnDumelo

Source: Original

Archipalago's prophesy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Archipalago's prophecy.

🐍🧜🏽‍♂️ said:

I start dey feel this dude from today 😁✌️. Real guy. @Archipalago is who he thinks he is 💯 ✌️❤

Adeleke(30BG) wrote:

If John dumelo become president achipalago won’t let us sleep he will say it is his prophecy

Skido Music remarked:

Telling someone that if I go there I will do this and you did it to be prophecy

Sherrycoco🇬🇭🇧🇫 shared:

Archi make always make me laugh 😂😂😂😂

John Dumelo fulfils constituency promise

John Dumelo also recently got the Okponglo traffic light fixed and gave his constituents an update on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the MP rode a quad bike to check on the traffic light, which had not been operational for several months.

Many Ghanaians praised the MP for getting the road hazard addressed quickly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh