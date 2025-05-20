Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Samuel Opoku, popularly known as Broda Sammy's mother, has sadly passed away.

Gospel Musician Broda Sammy's Mother Sadly Passes Away

The self-acclaimed "Nation's Worshipper" took to his official Instagram page to announce his mother's sudden demise on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The cause of Broda Sammy's mother's death is still unknown.

Below is Broda Sammy's social media post:

