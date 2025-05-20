Gospel Musician Broda Sammy's Mother Sadly Passes Away
Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Samuel Opoku, popularly known as Broda Sammy's mother, has sadly passed away.
The self-acclaimed "Nation's Worshipper" took to his official Instagram page to announce his mother's sudden demise on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
The cause of Broda Sammy's mother's death is still unknown.
Below is Broda Sammy's social media post:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh