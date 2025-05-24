A relative of Ama Endorsed has indicated that the female celebrity carpenter was about to get married before she passed

In a video, the visibly distraught relative talked about the deceased's beautiful wedding dress which was ready

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their sympathy in the comments section

A relative of Ghanaian celebrity female carpenter, Ama Endorsed, has opened up about her wedding that was supposed to take place before her untimely demise.

In a video, the female relative, completely heartbroken, was heard wailing and telling the deceased about how beautiful her wedding gown looks.

Ama Endorsed's relative tearfully speaks about her planned wedding. Image source: Ama Endorsed

Source: Instagram

"Your wedding ring, your wedding outfit is ready and it's not easy," the relative was heard saying in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Ama Endorsed goes home

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, the famous Ghanaian female carpenter's final funeral rites were held at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ashaley-Botwe, Accra.

Relatives and friends, including some celebrities, showed up to pay their last respects to her. Her mother and sister could not contain their tears at the event.

At the funeral, it was unveiled that Ama had been preparing to get married and had already begun making arrangements, including making her wedding dress.

It is however unclear who her groom-to-be is.

Watch the video of Ama Endorsed's relative speaking about her wedding plans below:

Source: YEN.com.gh