Overseer of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa's daughter, Rihanna, left many people in awe of her growth and beauty when her mother shared a video of her online.

Nana Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna flaunts her church dress in video. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa's daughter looks all grown up

Nana Agradaa took to her official TikTok account to share a lovely video of her daughter attending church service with her at her church, Heaven Way Church.

For her church look, Rihanna looked radiant in an all white bandeau dress with a golden-like belt around the waistline.

Rihanna accessorised her look by wearing two colourful beaded necklaces layered one above the other. She completed her look by wearing silver sparkling heel sandals.

Agradaa's daughter was all smiles as she showed off her church look and danced inside her mother's church.

The music that she danced to was by sensational gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, and it is titled Yen Nyame Ye Onyame.

Reactions to Rihanna's all-grown-up look

Many people in the comment section talked about how grown-up Rihanna looked in the video. Others also talked about her radiant skin, neatly styled braids and bright smile.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to the video of Rihanna showing off her church look are below:

acousticbae1💙 said:

"Young Noko fine 💕🥰✌️"

Abe said:

"I know she's having good education so it will end well. I pray God favour over her🙏."

LADY_MAY Official said:

"This girl is beautiful like her mummy, waoooow ❤️❤️❤️🙏."

joycegameli said:

"Like mother like daughter she is so beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."

Beauty with Ann❤️ said:

"As beautiful as mummy. Obaa ba ampa. Mini Agraasco ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

MAMA CITA QUEEN said:

"Our girl is growing up so amazing beautiful 🙏🥰🥰❤️❤️"

Queeny esi said:

"Aww she's becoming so pretty just like mum🥰."

Nana Agradaa preaching at her church, Heaven Way Church. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

Nana Agradaa apologises to Kevin Taylor

YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Nana Agradaa apologised to US-based journalist Kevin Taylor for using his video content without permission amid her ongoing online feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

Kevin Taylor had earlier cautioned Agradaa against involving him in the controversy surrounding a dollar gift, making it clear he wanted no part in the dispute.

In response, Agradaa acknowledged her misstep and commended Taylor for handling the matter with maturity and professionalism.

Source: YEN.com.gh