General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel, Nana Agradaa and her daughter displayed incredible chemistry in a heartwarming video

In the video, they talked about Rihanna being an American and how she knew that as the little girl spoke with a heavy American accent

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they talked about the way Nana Agradaa pronounced certain words

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Priestess Nana Agradaa got her daughter, Rihanna, to flaunt her thick American accent in a lovely mother-and-daughter video.

Agradaa's daughter Rihanna brags about being American in a video. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Source: TikTok

Rihanna brags about being American

In the video, Agradaa referred to Rihanna as an American lady and asked whether she knew she was not Ghanaian.

Rihanna responded by saying, "Yes," and already knew she was not a Ghanaian but an American as she spoke with a heavy American accent in the lovely video.

When Agradaa asked her daughter how she knew she was not a Ghanaian because she is a Ghanaian by birth, Rihanna said it was because she held an American passport.

In their adorable conversation, the former priestess asked Rihanna, a talented dancer, whether she was happy to be an American, and she responded, "Yes, super."

Video of Agradaa and her daughter.

Reactions to Agradaa and Rihanna's video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they talked about how Nana Agradaa mispronounced words like Ghanaian and her daughter's name, Rihanna.

Below are the funny reactions from Ghanaians to the video posted by Colombo4real on TikTok:

daavi_akorfa1 said:

"But how can you not mention your own child’s name correctly 😂. Agradaa 😂😂"

IamAwuramaFrimps said:

"Rihina do you know you are not a Genian?😂😂😂"

BAMBI❤️‍🩹 said:

“Riyaana you are a genien”😭

Daawaquin😍❤️🦋 said:

"She looks like her mum wow❤️

☾˙❀‿❀˙☽𝕂𝕖𝕖𝕙(☆▽☆)🐻🤎 said:

“So when are you going to American“😂😂😂"

Favored and blessed said:

"Rihinna do you know you are Americen?😂"

Jonny Borngreat said:

"new sound🔊 ooo new sound 😂😂😂 mothers👩 please use it for freeeeee🤣🤣🤣"

Afronita reacts to Agradaa's child's dance moves

YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita was moved to tears when members of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, gave her a rousing welcome at KIA.

Nana Agradaa's daughter Rihanna led the dance group as they welcomed Afronita and her mentee, Abigail, from the UK after a successful run in Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

The video melted many hearts, getting people to applaud Afronita as the best dance coach for kids.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh