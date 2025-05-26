Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey, and her husband Tim, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 25, 2025

To celebrate, Naa Okailey and her husband dressed up and headed out to dinner alone, and she shared videos

Many social media users congratulated her in the comment section, while others talked about her radiant look

Naa Okailey, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, has marked her first wedding anniversary with her obroni husband, Tim, in the US.

The comment section was filled with lovely messages as people congratulated Naa Okailey and her husband, Tim, as they marked one year of marriage

Other social media users also spoke about her radiant and youthful look as they showered her with compliments.

The heartwarming reactions of fans to Naa Okailey celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her obroni husband after divorcing Kwaku Manu are below:

Belgium 🇧🇪 Borga 💪❤️❤️❤️❤️ said:

Happy anniversary dear I pray for this happiness to last forever in Jesus name Amen

Many3 Naa Dei _Official said:

"God bless your union. You're such a gentle soul 🥰🥰🥰."

Pepertual Obaayaa said:

"Happy anniversary darling , yes he is🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Litays said:

"Congratulations, and happy anniversary, my people 🥰."

Bella🇬🇭🇺🇸 said:

"God continue to bless and protect your home dear🥰congrats."

Nana Saah _Boateng said:

"Congratulations sis🥰and happy anniversary to you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️much love 💕."

Naa Okailey hits back at critics

YEN.com.gh reported that Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of actor Kwaku Manu, addressed critics in a video, standing her ground against negative remarks about her role as a mother.

She expressed her displeasure over comments directed at a post she shared about her eldest daughter, Maame Vida, defending her parenting and self-worth.

Diane confidently stated that she is a mother of three, and still beautiful, earning support from many who praised her strength in the face of criticism.

