Kwaku Manu’s Ex-Wife Naa Okailey and Her Obroni Husband Tim Celebrate Their 1st Wedding Anniversary
- Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey, and her husband Tim, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 25, 2025
- To celebrate, Naa Okailey and her husband dressed up and headed out to dinner alone, and she shared videos
- Many social media users congratulated her in the comment section, while others talked about her radiant look
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Naa Okailey, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, has marked her first wedding anniversary with her obroni husband, Tim, in the US.
Naa Okailey gets ready for her date
Naa Okailey and her husband
Reactions to Naa Okailey's first wedding anniversary
The comment section was filled with lovely messages as people congratulated Naa Okailey and her husband, Tim, as they marked one year of marriage
Other social media users also spoke about her radiant and youthful look as they showered her with compliments.
The heartwarming reactions of fans to Naa Okailey celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her obroni husband after divorcing Kwaku Manu are below:
Belgium 🇧🇪 Borga 💪❤️❤️❤️❤️ said:
Happy anniversary dear I pray for this happiness to last forever in Jesus name Amen
Many3 Naa Dei _Official said:
"God bless your union. You're such a gentle soul 🥰🥰🥰."
Pepertual Obaayaa said:
"Happy anniversary darling , yes he is🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."
Litays said:
"Congratulations, and happy anniversary, my people 🥰."
Bella🇬🇭🇺🇸 said:
"God continue to bless and protect your home dear🥰congrats."
Nana Saah _Boateng said:
"Congratulations sis🥰and happy anniversary to you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️much love 💕."
Naa Okailey hits back at critics
YEN.com.gh reported that Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of actor Kwaku Manu, addressed critics in a video, standing her ground against negative remarks about her role as a mother.
She expressed her displeasure over comments directed at a post she shared about her eldest daughter, Maame Vida, defending her parenting and self-worth.
Diane confidently stated that she is a mother of three, and still beautiful, earning support from many who praised her strength in the face of criticism.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.