Nana Agradaa has apologised to Kevin Taylor for using his video content without permission in her feud with Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye

Kevin Taylor had publicly warned Agradaa against dragging him into the online exchange over a controversial dollar gift saga

The controversial evangelist admitted fault and praised Taylor for how he addressed the issue with maturity

Popular Ghanaian priestess-turned-evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has issued a public apology to US-based journalist Kevin Taylor for using his content without permission.

The apology comes after the US-based journalist expressed concerns over Agradaa's unauthorised use of his material in her ongoing feud with Gospel singer Gifty Adorye and her husband.

Popular Ghanaian evangelist, Nana Agradaa, apologises to US-based journalist, Kevin Taylor, for using his content without permission. Photo credit: Nana Agradaa & Kevin Taylor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The outspoken evangelist has been engaged in several social media exchanges with Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, over the controversy surrounding the dollar gift she received from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

Agradaa used one of Kevin Taylor's old videos, in which he criticised Hopeson Adorye, in the ongoing feud.

However, Kevin Taylor, founder of Loud Silence Media and host of the With All Due Respect show, was unhappy, cautioning Nana Agradaa against involving him in her fight with the gospel singer and Hopeson Adorye.

Reacting to this, the controversial evangelist acknowledged that she had indeed used Taylor's content without obtaining the necessary permissions.

In her apology, she expressed regret for any inconvenience or distress her actions may have caused the US-based journalist.

"He's right to make that disclaimer because the content belongs to Kevin Taylor. When it comes to the law, you cannot take someone's content without the person's knowledge or permission. So, yes, I used his content when I came live recently," she said.

Nana Agradaa also commended Kevin Taylor, known for his fiery exposés on corruption in Ghana's political and social circles, for the maturity with which he issued the disclaimer and cautioned against the use of his content.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's apology to Kevin Taylor

Following Nana Agradaa's apology to Kevin Taylor on social media, some netizens thronged the comment section of the video to share their views.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video:

@NIPA NYE said:

"Which means Agradaa is afraid of my Kevin Taylor, the wizard."

@eally345forlife replied:

"How you approach someone will show you respect yourself, for the person to reply to you."

@Psalm 91 also said:

"So if Agradaa, the queen of insults and violence, is afraid of Kelvin Taylor, the is okatakyei k)teb)to afirifa."

@bossu967 commented:

"Mr. Asiamah has really done well oo. Her English has really improved since she got married to him."

Hopeson Adorye warned Agradaa before Empress Gifty filed the GH¢20 million lawsuit against her. Photo credit: @originalagradaa and empress_gifty/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Gifty files GH₵20M defamation suit against Agradaa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Adorye filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against Nana Agradaa at the Tema High Court.

According to the writ of summons seen by YEN.com.gh, the gospel singer made a few demands to the court.

Agradaa was ordered to enter a defence within eight days of being notified of the legal action pending against her.

