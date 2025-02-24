Obaapa Christy, in a video, bonded with her husband Yaw Frankie and their kids on the street abroad

The award-winning gospel musician and her family showed off their close relationship as they hung out around a canal

The video of Obaapa Christy bonding with her husband and kids abroad got social media talking

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Christiana Adwoa Twene, popularly known as Obaapa Christy courted attention after a video of her and her family surfaced on social media.

Obaapa Christy bonds with her husband and kids abroad. Photo source: @obaapaadwoachristy

Source: TikTok

The Hyebre Sesafo hitmaker took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself bonding with her husband Yaw Frankie and their little kids on the streets as they went sightseeing in the town.

In the video, Obaapa Christy sported a headset, sunglasses and a large jacket to keep her warm from the cold weather abroad. The gospel singer beamed with excitement as she recorded the fun moment of her with her husband and kids showing their close bond as they stood close to a canal.

In the background, the 2017 Ghana Music Awards' Gospel Artist of the Year and Song of the Year Award recipient played her colleague Queen Debby's recently released 2025 single, Worthy of My Praise.

In the caption of the TikTok video, she prayed for God's blessings upon Queen Debby and her blossoming music career.

She wrote:

"God bless QUEEN Debbie."

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy. Photo source: @obaapachristyofficial

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Christy's marriage history

Obaapa Christy gained prominence in the Ghanaian gospel music industry in the 2000s, releasing her first album titled Me Te Ase in 2002.

The gospel singer was previously married to Pastor Love Hammond for nine years. The couple were married for nine years and welcomed three children.

Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love's marriage hit the rocks in 2012, with the couple announcing their separation due to some marital issues.

Seven years after separating from Pastor Love Hammond, the gospel musician found love again as she tied the knot for the second time to her current husband, Nana Yaw Frankie, who was based in Germany in 2019.

The couple held their private traditional wedding in Accra on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with close friends, family and some of Obaapa Christy's colleagues from the Ghanaian gospel music fraternity attending the event to witness and support their union.

Obaapa Christy's husband Yaw Frankie, who is also a prominent business mogul, has been instrumental in the resurgence of the gospel singer in her music career after suffering some setbacks due to the public fallout of her marriage to her ex-husband Pastor Love Hammond. The couple share two kids.

The gospel singer recently returned to the music in 2024 after taking a two-year hiatus to focus on her family.

Below is the video of Obaapa Christy bonding with her husband and kids:

Obaapa Christy and her family stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ataa Adwoa commented:

"I am happy for you sis 👍."

Asantewaamavissampong3 said:

"A mother with a golden heart 🙏💖❤️💖🥰."

Christiana Obeng commented:

"I am happy for you, sister."

Obaapa Christy shows off her son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy showed off her son as they bonded together amid Pastor Love's police case.

In a video, the gospel singer and her son delivered an impeccable duet and shared cheek kisses.

The video of Obaapa Christy showing off her son garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh