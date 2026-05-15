Medikal Explains Why He Dedicated His TGMA 2026 Win to His Son Space Frimpong

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has opened up about the inspiration behind his hit song 'Fully Active', disclosing that the track was born out of his young son Space's energetic personality and restless sleeping habits.

The rapper made the revelation in an interview on Okay FM on May 14, 2026, after dedicating one of his awards at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) to Space — a moment that caught the attention of many fans and observers.

According to Medikal, the dedication was a spontaneous but deeply personal gesture, triggered by hearing the song play as he walked to the stage to collect his award.

"When I was going for the award, one of my songs was being played in the background and that was 'Fully Active'. I made that song because my son doesn't sleep. He's always active and whenever he hears a little sound, he wakes up. That's what inspired me to record that song," he explained.

He added that the moment instantly reminded him of the story behind the track, making the dedication feel natural and fitting.

"When I heard the DJ playing the song when I was going for the award, I remembered I recorded it because of my son. That's why I dedicated it to my son Space," he said.

The award dedication, however, sparked speculation online that Medikal favours Space over his daughter, Island — claims the rapper was quick to dismiss. He pointed to having recorded an entire album dedicated to Island as evidence of his equal love for both children.

"When it comes to Island, I've done a whole album for Island. I can't say I love Space more than Island. They're my children, so I love both of my children equally," he stated.

Medikal also used the opportunity to push back against what he described as a tendency by the public to over-interpret his actions, urging people not to read too deeply into every gesture he makes.

"People like to talk a lot and they always want to read meanings into things," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh