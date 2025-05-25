Celebrated televangelist Nana Agradaa got many people admiring the beautiful bond she shared with her junior pastor and husband, Mr Asiamah

She used a love song in the video edit, and in the caption, she spoke about having the perfect love with Mr Asiamah

Many people talked about their beautiful bond, while others weighed in on her feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye

Overseer of Heaven Way Church Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has shown that she was in a happy marriage, as she took to social media to flaunt their love.

Agradaa flaunts her husband

Agradaa on TikTok showed off her beautiful marriage with her beloved husband, Mr Asiamah, amid her ongoing feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

In the lovely video, she shared beautiful pictures of her and her husband, who happens to be her junior pastor at her church, Heaven Way Church.

In the caption of the video, she used the title of the song she used in the background, which was WizTheMc's Show Me Love, featuring Bees & Honey and South African musician and Grammy award-winning Tyla.

She started her message with the title of the song, and in the continuing words she wrote, she talked about the love she and her husband have together, being the perfect love.

"Show me love. The perfect Love i have.#CapCut #fyp #goviral #foryoupage," Agradaa wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Video of Agradaa and her husband

Reactions to Agradaa's TikTok video

The video got many people talking about how happy Agradaa was in her second marriage with her dear husband, Mr Asiamah.

Others also hailed her as Noko Fine, Noko Tantaliser, among other names, amid her ongoing feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to the trending video of Agradaa and her husband, all booed up, are below:

Eunice_unimax 💞💞 said:

"sometimes you have to let someone people away from your life so that the right and the good ones can come 💯 just see how beautiful and happy and respect mama pat have now 👌 am so happy for you mama pat 💖 ❤️."

Dzifa🎉🎊 said:

"Noko tantalizer 🥰"

claudiadarko0 said:

"Noko peaceful husband 😌🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😂"

@GOLDEN MUM💕💕💕 said:

"NOKO LASTIC BEAUTIFUL MOM N NOKO LASTIC HANDSOME DADDY❤️❤️❤️❤️"

FabricTent gh said:

"Woman Gadaafi🥰🥰🥰my Favorite"

Agradaa intensifies her jabs at Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, the leader of Heaven Way Church, intensified her ongoing feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

In a fiery video circulating online, Agradaa claimed that “Noko Pressure” and “Noko Tantaliser” were not just social media tags, but officially gazetted titles that belong to her. She warned Empress Gifty to stop using them.

The video sparked renewed interest in their rivalry, with some social media users recalling a similar controversy in 2025, when Empress Gifty was accused of gazetting the "Empress" title from actress Nana Ama McBrown.

