Overseer of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, has heightened tensions between herself and gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye

In the video, she lashed out at the gospel singer and claimed that the Noko Pressure titles was hers and it was gazetted

The video got many people interested in their feud, others also referenced a situation in 2025 when Empress Gifty allegedly took the title Empress from actress Nana Ama McBrown

Controversial televangelist Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has intensified her feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty by claiming the Noko title.

Agradaa feuds with Empress Gifty, claims Noko title. @originalagradaa and @empress_gifty/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Agradaa's video

Many people noted that they were invested in the feud and that they prayed for it to continue since it was entertaining to them.

Others also referenced the turn of event where Empress Gifty gazetted Empress which was a name many affectionately used to call actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The reactions of social media users to the trending feud between Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye are below:

🌹Dreambig🌹

So true Agradaa’s husband has never utter a word 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

She_loves_Bherlah😩❤️

Team Agraaa gather hereeee😂😂😂

Nahaj

Today the English is Englishing 😀😀😀 .

AdzoSala

I've developed love for Agradaa🤣😂🤣

Pennyᥫ᭡

The videos always start calmly and end up fire everywhere🤣

cmensah1010

have u heard my husband voice anyway of our beef😂😂😂

🌹Akua 💕Adepa 🥰🦋 cutie 😘💍

Ghazzetted noko fine noko pressure mama pat 😩❤️😂😂😂😂

Jamie

eeii 😂😂 Allah l love ❤️you agradaa, your English teacher is doing well. aswear. you hv done well

Pictures from the wedding of Agradaa and her husband, Mr Asiamah. Image Credit: @evang_mama+pat

Source: Instagram

Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna rocks a church dress

YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna, the daughter of Heaven Way Church overseer Nana Agradaa, captivated social media users with her graceful appearance in a video from church.

Dressed in an elegant all-white bandeau outfit, paired with a colourful beaded necklace and sparkling silver heels, Rihanna looked radiant and poised.

Social media users could not help but comment on how mature she appeared, with many also pointing out her striking resemblance to her famous mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh