Empress Gifty Sues Agradaa GH¢20M, Video of Hopeson Adorye Warning Her Before Lawsuit Drops
- Celebrated gospel singer Empress Gifty has filed a GH20 million defamation lawsuit against controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa
- A video of the Watch Me hitmaker's husband, Hopeson Adorye, warning Agradaa before the lawsuit was served to her has surfaced on social media
- Many people have weighed in on the ongoing rift between Empress Gifty and her beloved husband, Hopeson Adorye
Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty has filed a GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit against controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, and a video of the gospel singer's husband, Hopeson Adorye, warning her before the lawsuit surfaced.
Video of Hopeson Adorye warning Agradaa
Reactions to Hopeson Adorye's warning to Agradaa
Ama adepa said:
Noko fine 😂😂😂😂😂can't be for one person ooooo
nasarp17 said:
Hopeson paaaa l am very disappointed.
EmpressNana 🦋🦄 said:
lol 😂😂😂😂 very funny ve u forgotten when ur wife took Empress frm Nana Ama Mc Brown🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
sakyiwaa said:
if empress cannot be for one person then noko fine cannot be for your wife alone
