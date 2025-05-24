Skilled Ghanaian female carpenter, Ama Endorsed, was reported to be dead on Thursday, April 17, 2025

The Lady Carpentar, as she was affectionately called, was buried Saturday, May 24, 2025, after a church service at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

Several prominent Ghanaians joined Ama Endorsed's family and friends to pay their last respects to Lady Carpentar

Ghanaian female carpenter, Comfort Esime Adzigbli, popularly called Ama Endorsed, was laid to rest on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Before the burial, a funeral service was held at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Ashaley-Botwe in Accra.

Several people show up to bid a final farewell to Ama Endorsed. Photo credit: @_ _ama_ _endorsed

Source: Instagram

Videos on social media showed several politicians, influencers, media personalities and socialites present at the funeral service.

Some of those present included actor and Member of Parliament (MP), Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, MP for Adenta Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan and MP for Okaikwei South, Ernest Adomako Keon.

Others included Keche Joshua, Erskine Whyte, Andrew King and many more. Her family was also present to bid her farewell.

Many people could not hold their tears as the body was brought into the church for the funeral service. As the service was ongoing, many wept, including Ama Endorsed’s mother.

Ama Endorsed died on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Watch the video below:

Netizens mourn Ama Endorsed

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the videos shared by @ghkwaku on Instagram. Read them below:

@maameadwoaserwaa1 said:

"@yes_am_diamond may God console you and give you peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. I can't imagine what you are going through, but may God heal you ok🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

@giftme_ghana wrote:

"Awww her little sister 😢 hmmm."

@iamtimakumkum said:

"Omg this is so heartbreaking 💔 😢 may her sweet soul RIP🙏."

@adjoa__rose wrote:

"The most painful part is this moment, you realise you won't see her again 😢may her soul be at peace 😢💔."

@obaasima2 said:

"Just look at her mum 😭😭😭mama kafra wati I know how it feels 💔💔💔."

@riribaddie__ wrote:

"This broke me, such a young soul gone too soon. May her soul rest peacefully and may gods angels watch over her family and protect them 😭😭😭😭😭."

@ohemaa_akosua_esther said:

"Hmmm Nipa trimu Eden ooo eiii what wrong did she do to deserve this? awww😢😢😢."

@tees_jewelleries wrote:

"This is sad 😢😢 we can't even say sorry because this is so painful 💔 all we will pray is that God console this family 🙏 this is too much 💔."

@aaa.amoah said:

"I loved the lady from afar...her beautiful style, how she was able to elevate her family from poverty is admirable. May her soul rest in perfect peace.🙌."

Cars Ama Endorsed left behind

YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Endorsed, until her demise, had a great taste in cars, and this was evident in the pictures she shared on Instagram.

For her birthday on February 17, 2025, for instance, Ama Endorsed gifted herself a brand new white Range Rover with a 2025 registration plate.

The Lady Carpenter, as she was affectionately called by many, was captured posing with a white Mercedes-Benz, which further showcased her preference for white cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh