Preacher, Nana Agradaa, has made another video jabbing gospel singer Empress Gifty for not being able to stand after squatting

In the video, Agradaa danced, squatted and got up on her own to show that she has not enhanced any part of her body

The video got many people laughing hard, and others wondered why Agradaa continues to beef with Empress Gifty

Televangelist Patricia Aseidua, popularly called Agradaa, mocked gospel singer Empress Gifty for not being able to stand after squatting on a live TV show.

In a video, Agradaa, who was standing in front of her congregants, danced and went down to show she could squat and get up on her own.

Agradaa jabs Empress Gifty for not being able to stand on her own when she squatted. Photo credit: @empressgiftyministries & @OriginalAgradaa

Source: Facebook

Her reaction came after Empress Gifty hosted the United Showbiz on Accra-based UTV and danced to highlife music. She hosted the TV show on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Empress Gifty enjoyed the songs so much that she danced and squatted. One of the panellists, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, sprayed some money on her.

However, Empress Gifty could not stand after going down and needed help to get back on her feet again. Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo helped her to her feet.

In church the next morning, Sunday, May 25, 2025, Agradaa sang a gospel song, danced and went down to show she could. She later got up on her own without any assistance and did it several times to show that she could.

“Yesterday, a certain lady wanted to burn down. However, when she went down, she could not stand on her own. My asserts are natural. If you are natural, everything is natural, but if you are fake when you go down, you won’t be able to stand up.”

Empress Gifty sues Agradaa

This is coming a few days after Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against Agradaa at the Tema High Court.

The gospel singer made some demands to the court in the writ of summons.

Agradaa has been ordered to enter a defence within eight days of being notified of the legal action pending against her.

Ghanaians comment on Agradaa and Empress Gifty’s beef

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @tillyakuanipaa on X. Read them below:

@Rosavellette said:

“Angel Gabriel up like "ɛdeɛn oman koraa ni😭😭😂😂"?”

@OforiDebless wrote:

“This beef will end in 2040.”

@danny_amuche said:

“I bet the angels are watching Ghana as a reality show in heaven.”

@mharkhisio wrote:

“Bɔ wo nsamu ma Geeeeeezuz 😂😂.”

@Iam_Monney said:

“🤣🤣🤣herhh this woman no good.. she can tease ooo.”

@sheshoaa wrote:

“Asuwear Agradaa is the neighbour you wouldn't want to have an issue with. She is a tease!”

@defrancez360 said:

“This is why I love this kentry, it's a channel to some of us, everything is possible 🤣🤣🤣.”

@BluvBruv wrote:

“Did I hear ger saying y3 Dede ma Awurade? Ah 😂😂.”

@ZulaihaDobia said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 naa this is crazy lol.”

@tillyakuanipaa wrote:

“Herh! I no see court case that they are doing this to it before la😂.”

Agradaa mocks Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa made a video jabbing Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

In the video, she flaunted her look and indicated that she was heading to work with her husband, Mr Asiamah.

Netizens laughed so much and encouraged Agradaa to continue feuding with Empress Gifty and her husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh