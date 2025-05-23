Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua has provided a legal insight on the defamation lawsuit filed against Agradaa by Empress Gifty

In a video, she explained why Agradaa may lose the court case and advised Empress Gifty on the steps to take

Netizens who saw Afia Pokua's video expressed mixed reactions as some supported her claims while others did not

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady has weighed in on the defamation lawsuit filed by Empress Gifty against Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa.

Empress Gifty recently dragged Agradaa to court after she allegedly made some defamatory remarks about her. She is demanding GH¢20,000,000 from the famous televangelist.

Although Mama Pat claims she has not been served any lawsuit, Vim Lady has provided some legal insight into the matter.

In a video, she stated that Empress Gifty has an upper hand in the case and justified her claim with a sound explanation.

Vim Lady noted that Agradaa cannot prove the statement she made against Empress Gifty and therefore, she's put herself at risk of defamation.

"There are something that when you make you automatically become liable for defamation. For instance calling someone a thief, prostitute, or accusing someone of being a witch, like Agradaa did.

"There is no way you can prove these or provide evidence to back these claims. So automatically, she's liable for defamation," she said.

Vim Lady also stated that Agradaa gave some reasons for launching the verbal attack on Empress Gifty, claiming she was provoked by Empress Gifty’s husband.

However, Vim Lady argued that this claim would not hold up in court, since Empress Gifty herself did not make the alleged comments - and relying on such a defense would only weaken Agradaa’s case.

Vim Lady advises Empress on defamation case

Speaking further, Vim Lady advised Empress to ensure that she proves four things in court; that Agradaa made false claims about her; that the Agradaa categorically made the claims about her (Empress Gifty); Agradaa's comments has defamed her and that the amount she's seeking in damages is equivalent to the damage caused.

