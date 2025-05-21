Empress Gifty Replies to Agradaa With a Powerful Bible Quote After Serving Her a GH¢20M Lawsuit
- Gospel singer Empress Gifty has subtly responded to controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa with a powerful Bible quote
- Her Instagram post comes amid Agradaa making several videos reacting to the GH¢20 defamation lawsuit she filed against her
- Many people weighed in on the ongoing legal battle between Empress Gifty and Nana Agradaa while others admired the gospel singer's beauty in the video
Gospel singer Empress Gifty has subtly responded to controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa after she made several videos responding to the GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit she filed against her.
He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. -- Psalms 91:1
Reactions to Empress Gifty's subtle reply to Agradaa
Beautiful Empress ❤️❤️
Empress the wise woman!I salute you👏👏👏🍾🥂
Amen amen
My shining star 🌟 ❤️
