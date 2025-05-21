Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has threatened her own legal action against politician Hopeson Adorye after his wife, Empress Gifty, filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the Heaven Way Church founder seemed unfazed as she responded to the lawsuit.

Agradaa noted that she would not be bothered if Empress Gifty filed multiple lawsuits against her in court. She said she was not scared of being taken to court over any allegations or issues.

The televangelist shared that she would retaliate against the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards' Best Traditional Gospel Song award winner by also dragging her husband, Hopeson Adorye, to court for threatening violence against her during a recent interview.

She said she would sue Empress Gifty's husband for billions of dollars in an international court and use part of the money to settle her GH₵20 million defamation case.

