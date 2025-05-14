Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, in a video that went viral, looked handsome and well as he spent time in his wife's grand mansion

In the video, the Asiamah, who also happens to be a man of God, like his wife, inspected the luxurious vehicles in the compound of the home

In the comments section of the video, many people admired his good looks, with some folks teasing that he was enjoying his wife's money

A video of Evangelist Mama Pat’s husband, Pastor Angel Asiamah, has gone viral on social media. The footage showed the man of God looking well-groomed and happy as he spent time at his wife’s luxurious mansion.

In the video, Pastor Asiamah walked around the compound of the mansion, where several expensive vehicles were parked. He calmly inspected the cars and sat in two of them, appearing comfortable and at ease in the grand setting.

The clip has sparked reactions online, with many praising his appearance. Some netizens admired his good looks, while others made jokes about him enjoying the wealth of his wife, Nana Agradaa.

Pastor Asiamah tied the knot with Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa, two years ago. The two got married in a private but stylish ceremony on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The wedding attracted attention after photos and videos from the event were shared online. The couple wore matching outfits and smiled throughout the ceremony.

Before becoming a preacher, Agradaa was known as a priestess. She later converted to Christianity and started the Heaven Way Church. Her new husband, Angel Asiamah, was one of her junior pastors in the ministry before their relationship became public.

Agradaa and her husband stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Tut4Tu said:

"Eeyiii we’re still waiting for the divorce news to break the internet."

@OFORI MICKEY-TV:

"okotobonku aa odidi oba fie 🤣."

@Pretty Mod🧿:

"Me spec paaa oooo nso mesoro Mama pat 🥺"

EFIA STELLA:

"Please guys let respect them and live them alone please. Love you all."

@Bernard Oduro Nyarko:

"Like joke!!!!!, you come resemble Agraa paa ooo, what’s the secret?????"

@MR.CLETUS:

"No be this top Agra used for jogging? and bible says the two shall become one."

@Nana Baafi:

"Angel turn obroni but the elbow hmm lemme watch and pass."

@🍇 mingle bae:

"Is that not Agradaa son ??he is handsome 😍 ooo am crush on him."

@Ms Apooko:

"Berima nso k) aware pa a 3y3 waiiii."

Agradaa warns Hopson Adorye

YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, has issued a stern warning to politician Hopeson Adorye following his public criticism of her acceptance of an $800 gift from Sammy Gyamfi, the acting CEO of Ghana Gold Board.

In a TikTok video, Agradaa threatened legal action against Adorye if he continued to mention her name or discuss her in the media.

She also directed insults at Adorye's wife, Empress Gifty, questioning his decision to involve her in the controversy.

