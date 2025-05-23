Agradaa Shares 4 Things that Have Improved in Her Life Since Her Marriage to Angel Kwame Asiamah
- Evangelist Patricia Asiamah has highlighted the benefits of her marriage to Prophet Kwame Asiamah
- In a video, she noted that a lot, including how she spoke English, had improved since her marriage to her second husband
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post
Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agraada or Evangelist Mama Pat, has eulogised her second husband in a heartwarming video.
In a video, the famous televangelist proudly stated that a lot had changed since her marriage to Mr Kwame Asiamah.
She noted that her looks and how she spoke have improved following her marriage to her sweetheart.
"Since my husband, Prophet Angel Kwame Asiamah, got married to me, I have changed automatically. My English has improved. My body has improved. My colour has improved. My face has improved," she said.
Agradaa, however, added that there is still room for improvement since she is still working on her character.
Agradaa dissolves first marriage to marry Asiamah
In 2023, Agradaa divorced her first husband, Eric Oduro Kwarteng, to marry her current husband. This was after the couple faced challenges beyond reconciliation. The couple had two kids before their marriage hit the skids.
Her first marriage ended on September 17, 2023. A week later, Agradaa flaunted a ring on social media, announcing her relationship with another man.
She noted that she had found a new man who was ready to settle with her, and this new lover happened to be her junior pastor, Angel Asiamah.
Watch the video of Agradaa speaking about her benefits of her marriage with Prophet Asiamah below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
