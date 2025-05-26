Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa, has emotionally opened up about her tough situation after moving to Accra

Agradaa said she worked as a househelp and later as a 'second-hand' clothing seller to make ends meet until she had her breakthrough

The former priestess was forced to sleep in an open container at Kantamanto with her husband as they struggled to adjust to life in the city

Nana Agradaa has opened up about the harsh conditions she endured after moving to Accra from Kwahu for the first time.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the priestess turned Evangelist narrated suffering under difficult conditions after moving to the big city with her former husband, Pastor Eric Koranteng.

Agradaa noted she was forced to work as a house help for a wealthy woman in Tema while her future husband, then her boyfriend, worked as a head porter at Kantamanto.

After a year, she left her job to join her husband at Kantamanto, where they slept in a container belonging to a benefactor.

"I served as a housegirl for a woman named Aunty Pearl in Tema Community 3 SNNIT Flats. My job was to wash and cook for her, and I held this job for about a year. After a year, I decided that as my child was growing up, I needed to be on my own."

"At the time, my husband was also working as a porter at Kantamanto. So I left my househelp job and joined my husband at Kantamanto, we were sleeping in a container because we had no home to stay in," Agradaa said."

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church in Weija further spoke about how she ventured into selling second-hand clothes to support her family.

The endeavour was successful, setting her on the path to become the wealthy and popular priestess Ghanaians were introduced to many years later.

Agradaa later divorced her husband, Pastor Koranteng, and is currently married to another pastor, Angel Asiamah.

Reactions to Agradaa's rags to riches story

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who came across the video of Nana Agradaa narrating her background story, specifically about the difficult times she endured when she first moved to Accra from Kwahu.

9th June for me🎉🎂🦋 wrote:

"Accra don show am shege, that's why she came up with sika Gari 😂😂😂"

Maame U said:

"This woman has seen every stage of life, that’s why she no fear huuu☺️☺️

Adade Sandra wrote:

"Everyone has a story to tell ooooo"

Celeste Elinam🌹 opined:

"I now understand where she got her fashion sense from. You can't be a kanta woman and flop with your dressing 💯"

