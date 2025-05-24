Woman Dies After Being Struck By Lightning During Storm In Ho
A 35-year-old woman has died at Adzimakorfe, a suburb of Ho in the Volta Region, after she was reportedly struck by lightning.
The incident happened near her house at about 6 pm.
Class FM reported that a woman identified as Selina Kuma Kle sold kenkey at Ho Bankoe Sorkode Station.
A resident, Christopher Ametefe, said he was buying a lottery ticket when he noticed her.
“I staked my lotto and left. Reaching home, I realised that the agent made a mistake in the numbers, so I returned to the lotto agent to correct it and in less than 5 minutes after the rain started, we heard a strong thunder [with lightning] which struck her down and that ended her life,” he recounted.
Ametefe said he was left in shock after the incident.
A family member also disclosed to she had a phone call from her sister in-law breaking the news to her.
“I had a call from my brother's wife asking if I had heard about the death of my cousin. I told her I never heard anything. Swiftly, I rushed to the scene to observe for myself, and truly she was dead."
Source: YEN.com.gh
