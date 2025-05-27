Ghanaian actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunted her thick American accent in a recent video on her TikTok

In the video, she wanted to show her millions of followers how she usually did her makeup, as she showed a step-by-step approach

Many people spoke about her American accent, while others commented on how beautifully she did her makeup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, caused a stir on social media when she spoke with a thick American accent while making a makeup tutorial video.

Lil Win’s Wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunts American accent in video. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Source: TikTok

Video of Maame Serwaa doing her makeup

Lil Win’s Wife rocks 3 corseted gowns

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win melted hearts online as he celebrated his wife Maame Serwaa’s birthday on February 25, 2025, with a dazzling video tribute.

For her special day, Maame Serwaa embraced Ghanaian royalty, rocking three exquisite corseted gowns, each with its unique flair and perfectly paired with striking makeup looks.

The birthday photoshoot quickly gained attention, with fans flooding TikTok to admire her elegance and praise Lil Win for showcasing his wife's beauty in such a glamorous way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh