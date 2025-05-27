Lil Win’s Wife, Maame Serwaa, Speaks With a Thick American Accent in Makeup Tutorial Video
- Ghanaian actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunted her thick American accent in a recent video on her TikTok
- In the video, she wanted to show her millions of followers how she usually did her makeup, as she showed a step-by-step approach
- Many people spoke about her American accent, while others commented on how beautifully she did her makeup
Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, caused a stir on social media when she spoke with a thick American accent while making a makeup tutorial video.
Video of Maame Serwaa doing her makeup
Lil Win’s Wife rocks 3 corseted gowns
YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win melted hearts online as he celebrated his wife Maame Serwaa’s birthday on February 25, 2025, with a dazzling video tribute.
For her special day, Maame Serwaa embraced Ghanaian royalty, rocking three exquisite corseted gowns, each with its unique flair and perfectly paired with striking makeup looks.
The birthday photoshoot quickly gained attention, with fans flooding TikTok to admire her elegance and praise Lil Win for showcasing his wife's beauty in such a glamorous way.
