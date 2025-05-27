Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Lil Win’s Wife, Maame Serwaa, Speaks With a Thick American Accent in Makeup Tutorial Video
Celebrities

by  Geraldine Amoah
1 min read
  • Ghanaian actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunted her thick American accent in a recent video on her TikTok
  • In the video, she wanted to show her millions of followers how she usually did her makeup, as she showed a step-by-step approach
  • Many people spoke about her American accent, while others commented on how beautifully she did her makeup

Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, caused a stir on social media when she spoke with a thick American accent while making a makeup tutorial video.

Maame Serwaa, Lil Win's wife, Lil Win's children, Maame Serwaa becomes an American, American citizenship, Kumawood movies, Lil Win's movies
Lil Win’s Wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunts American accent in video. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold
Source: TikTok

Video of Maame Serwaa doing her makeup

Lil Win’s Wife rocks 3 corseted gowns

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win melted hearts online as he celebrated his wife Maame Serwaa’s birthday on February 25, 2025, with a dazzling video tribute.

For her special day, Maame Serwaa embraced Ghanaian royalty, rocking three exquisite corseted gowns, each with its unique flair and perfectly paired with striking makeup looks.

The birthday photoshoot quickly gained attention, with fans flooding TikTok to admire her elegance and praise Lil Win for showcasing his wife's beauty in such a glamorous way.

