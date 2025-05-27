Socialite Rashida Black Beauty turned many heads online when she dropped a dance video on her TikTok account

In the video, she rocked a white bodycon dress that accentuated her fine curves as she danced to Ghanaian musicians Nii Funny and Lil Win's Banku Stirring song

The video got many people admiring her incredible dance moves, while others talked about her growth and fine figure

Famous Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty has caused a stir on social media by showing her fine look and curves in a dance video she posted online.

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts new look

The song Rashida Black Beauty danced energetically to was Banku Stirring by musician Nii Funny, and it featured Kumawood actor and musician Lil Win.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Rashida noted that she got the dress from the clothing store of a good friend of hers known as Yhaa Sika.

"@Yhaa Sika💰 dress from my bby," she wrote in the caption.

Video of Rashida dancing

Reactions to Rashida's dance video

Rashida's fashion stylist, Yhaa Sika, took to the comment section to talk about how beautiful Rashida looked in the bodycon dress she bought from her.

Another TikTok user could not help but talk about Rashida's incredible dance moves and how she danced happily in the video.

The lovely reactions of social media users to the trending video of Rashida displaying her incredible dance moves and fine curves are below:

Yhaa Sika💰 said:

"Who’s your plug again 😍😫😂🥰👗."

NeSsA✨ said:

"Dancer❤️😂"

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts a striking transformation

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty awed many social media users as she showcased her remarkable transformation in a TikTok video.

Dressed in a stylish blue fitted outfit, Rashida confidently sang along to Shordy by Ghanaian music trio Praye, while proudly displaying her braided hairstyle and fresh, natural look.

The video drew admiration from many fans who applauded her glowing appearance. However, Rashida clapped back at a TikToker who left a laughing emoji in the comments, making it clear she would not tolerate anyone who tries to laugh at her.

