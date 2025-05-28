Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has expressed joy over the arrest and detention of NPP politician, Chairman Wontumi

Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of herself 'weeping' over the incident, mocking Wontumi's meekness after he was arrested by the police CID and EOCO

The US-based comedienne and Chairman Wontumi have a complicated history, with the NPP guru suing Afia Schwarzenegger after she claimed they were lovers

Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has expressed her joy following Chairman Wontumi's arrest by EOCO.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of herself in fake tears, appearing to mourn the legal woes befalling the politician but enjoying his downfall.

The former TV Africa host poured herself a drink as she 'lamented' Wontumi's current circumstances.

Amidst her fake tears, she expressed gratitude to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for detaining Wontumi.

Afia extended the additional gratitude of Kwame A Plus, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, to the EOCO team.

Chairman Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger, A Plus, and several others after she alleged on a UTV panel that she had a relationship with the NPP financier.

An Accra High Court fined A Plus and other UTV panelists GHC 60,000 each in the case, while Schwarzenegger was cited for contempt, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi visited the Police CID headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, to honour an invitation.

He spent a few hours answering questions, after which he was granted bail in an undisclosed amount.

Officers of the Ghana government's Financial Crime Unit accosted the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman upon his departure.

He was detained and sent to the offices of EOCO, where he was interrogated for hours.

Wontumi fell sick after his interrogation and was transported to a hospital.

A throng of NPP supporters led by politicians, including General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and former legislator, Titus Glover, besieged the EOCO offices demanding the release of their Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Blogger Sammy Kay shared an Instagram video of NPP officials at the EOCO offices, which elicited a comment from Afia Schwarzenegger in a mocking tone.

"God bless John Mahama for this...Resetting Papapaa. It's still possible," she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger's Wontumi mockery sparks reactions

Ghanaians expressed their opinions on Afia Schwarzenegger mocking Wontumi after his arrest.

7775.esther said:

"He was once your babe oo 😢. It’s sad."

queenz_gallery wrote:

"Putting more wood into the fire."

oliviaalemawor noted:

"Eeeeeiiii sister Afia, you will not make it to heaven. Why are you doing this to Chairman😂😂😂😂😂😂?"

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Wontumi raid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger jubilated over a raid carried out at the home of Chairman Wontumi.

A team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the NPP official's Paraku estate home to execute a search warrant.

Afia Schwarzenegger was recording a live video at the time, and after fans prompted her about the development, she expressed her happiness over the downfall of Chairman Wontumi.

