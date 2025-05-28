The owner of Akonta Mining, Chairman Wontumi, unfortunately, fell sick during his interrogation with EOCO officials on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In a video shared online by famous blogger The 1957 News, it showed that Chairman Wontumi was escorted to a hospital with a convoy

Many Ghanaians wondered how he suddenly fell ill, as people weighed in on the ongoing case involving him and EOCO

A dramatic video capturing the moment politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was escorted from the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) headquarters in Accra to the hospital went viral online.

Chairman Wontumi: Video Showing When He Was Rushed to the Hospital After EOCO Interrogation Drops

Chairman Wontumi rushed to the hospital

The video was posted by famous Ghanaian blogger The 1957 News on his Instagram page, and the footage showed the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being whisked away in a convoy of about five pickup trucks.

The trending video was captured moments after about six hours of questioning by the EOCO officials at the headquarters on May 27, 2025.

According to The 1957 News, shortly after the convoy departed, Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, addressed the media, saying that his client reportedly took ill during the intense interrogation session and had to be rushed to a hospital for urgent medical care.

The Ghanaian blogger noted that while Mr Kubi initially declined to mention the exact medical facility, he disclosed that he later went to the 37 Military Hospital, believing that was where his client had been taken.

"Latest information we’ve gathered indicates that the lawyer went to the 37 Military Hospital, where he believed his client had been taken, but did not find him there," The 1957 News announced.

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi falling ill

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some expressing concern for Wontumi's well-being and others wondering whether he was indeed ill since he had pulled similar stunts in the past.

The reactions of social media users are below:

5ive.aa said:

"Kivo Hot Pepper 🌶️ E shi shi 😂😂."

nanak_shot_it said:

"You reap what you sow."

elikemthegossip_official said:

"The supporters lef now they are following him to the hospital."

leo_cuchuchini_ said:

"Hospital? He figa he be smart😂 this be tactics ooo. Herhh who say man no dey?? Mahama dey papa."

abbarimah_jnr said:

"Is he going to stay at the hospital forever 😂😂."

Videos from Chairman Wontumi's mining site. @joynewsontv

Chairman Wontumi cries for help

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians amid what he describes as political persecution.

In a trending video, the outspoken politician claimed that the current administration under President John Mahama had frozen his bank accounts and seized several of his properties, leaving him financially stranded.

According to Wontumi, the situation took a toll on his family, as he was struggling to cater for his children’s education and daily needs. He added that the level of hardship he was enduring is unprecedented and called on well-meaning Ghanaians to rise and speak out against the injustice.

