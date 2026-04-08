Renowned Ghanaian pastor Prophet Roja has shaken the internet with a doom prophecy about Donald Trump amid the US-Iran war

In a trending video, the man of God emphatically stated that there is an alleged meeting ongoing to capture and kill the leader of America

Prophet Roja's prophecy has triggered a massive stir on social media as concerned users have reacted, sharing their varied opinions

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Outspoken clergyman Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet Roja, has shared a doom prophecy about the US president, Donald Trump, which has caused outrage.

Prophet Roja shakes the internet with doom prophecy about the US President, Donald Trump. Image credit: De Lighter Roja, Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Adom FM, the man of God disclosed that one of the trending topics in the spiritual world is the American president.

According to him, there is reportedly a meeting ongoing, believed to be with his opponent in the war to capture and kill him.

Prophet Roja added that the world will be doomed if God allows the assassination of Donald Trump to happen.

The prophetic insight from the Ghanaian clergyman has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many users sharing their comments.

The Instagram video of Prophet Roja is below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's Donald Trump prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Roja's prophecy for Donald Trump.

Robert wrote:

“I don't believe in Christianity, but for this man, I see something deep in him that he should be taken seriously.”

Kingdom wrote:

“Please tell Trump to leave Burkina Faso and Africa alone so that he can have peace.”

Sir Bryte wrote:

“I saw it in May, but he survived because his Angelic protection butted the bullet, so it hit his hand. The Lord’s covering Trump like the eagle watching over its baby.”

Pryncex Dyna wrote:

“Hmmm, I have a lot in mind now, but I can’t express it here, it is well, I wish foreigners would relocate to their homeland so that what God has revealed will manifest.”

Mark wrote:

“Let it come, we are ready. One country, every day a different story.”

Prophet Amoako's doom prophecy for Donald Trump

Previously, Prophet Amoako Attah predicted doom for Donald Trump.

Addressing his congregants in a video shared on Monday, March 9, 2026, Prophet Amoako Attah predicted that the war between the US and Iran would cost Donald Trump his first son.

According to the clergyman, Trump’s son would be shot dead amid the tension between the two countries. Detailing what he saw in the vision, believed to have been inspired by God, the man of God said the young boy would be in a black suit on the day of the tragedy.

“I saw Trump's wife holding his son, who was lying on the floor. On the day of the assassination, the young boy was in a black suit. The bullet pierced through the left side of his chest,” he said.

Prophet Amoako Attah added that the pain of losing his son will cause Donald Trump to go crazy.

Prophet Amoako Attah shares doom prophecy about Donald Trump, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: Prophet Amoako Atta, Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

The X video of Prophet Amoako Atta is below:

Prophet Roja reflects on his Akwatia prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja broke his silence after his Akwatia by-election prophecy was fulfilled.

After the National Democratic Congress was victorious, he shared a video celebrating the fulfilment of his predictions.

Source: YEN.com.gh