Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparked reactions after winning GhanaWeb’s Excellence in Humanitarian award amid ongoing attention on his divorce settlement

The award recognised his contributions to philanthropy, with the businessman beating other notable nominees to secure the honour

His recognition arrived shortly after reports of his divorce ruling surfaced, intensifying public interest in both his personal life and achievements

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Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has grabbed attention on social media after winning a major award amid the divorce settlement saga with his ex-wife.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye Wins Major Award Amid Divorce Settlement Saga

Source: Facebook

Reports emerged on social media on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, that the Accra High Court had dissolved the entrepreneur’s marriage to his wife of many years, Joana.

Per the reports, the ruling delivered on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

This was after Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, asked for GH₵50 million in the divorce settlement. Still, the judge brushed aside her demand and reportedly said that marriage should not be ended as a means of making monetary gains.

Richard Quaye wins award amid divorce

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, reports emerged that Richard Nii Armah Quaye had won a major award amid the ongoing drama surrounding his marriage.

The media giant Ghanaweb presented the business mogul with the Excellence in Humanitarian award to celebrate his excellent contributions to philanthropy and humanitarian causes in Ghana.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye picked up the award after fending off tough competition from Esther Agyemang Badu, Selina Bentoom, and Hawa Mutawakilu.

The award was presented to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bills Microcredit by GhanaWeb’s CEO, David Antwi, on March 31, 2026.

Speaking after the presentation, the businessman said he felt honoured and inspired that his efforts at humanitarianism had been recognised.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye has earned plaudits in recent months after the establishment of his revolutionary food bank, which feeds thousands of Ghanaians in many different locales across the country on a daily basis.

Below is a Facebook video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye receiving his award.

Source: YEN.com.gh