Afia Schwarzenegger, in a video, reacted to the news of security operatives storming Chairman Wontumi's residence

The media personality stated that she was not saddened by the news about the politician's situation and that it was good news

Afia Schwarzenegger added that Chairman Wontumi's predicament was the revenge for the actions he took against her in the past

US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the news of National Security operatives and police officers storming Chairman Wontumi's residence on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The former UTV presenter held a TikTok live session with her fans. During the session, a fan notified the controversial socialite that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) residence had been surrounded by security operatives.

In response, Afia Schwar lost her cool and rained insults on the fan for drawing her attention to the incident. She stated that she was not saddened by the news about Chairman Wontumi's situation and that it was good news.

The comedienne questioned what the fan wanted her to do about the politician's residence being surrounded by security operatives.

She shared that she was happy that the National Security operatives and police officers stormed Chairman Wontumi's home. According to her, it was revenge for his actions towards her during their feud a few years ago.

She said:

"In any case, I thank God for that. Revenge is sweet."

Afia Schwarzenegger and Chairman Wontumi's feud

Afia Schwarzenegger and Chairman Wontumi have been embroiled in a longstanding feud since 2022, when the comedienne alleged that she once had an amorous relationship with the NPP executive during an appearance on United Showbiz.

She claimed that their affair was not a one-night stand and that they dated for over 16 months. She also listed some of the times and places she allegedly spent time with Wontumi during their almost one-and-a-half-year love affair.

Afia Schwarzenegger's claims offered Chairman Wontumi, who denied them and filed a defamation lawsuit against her, Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic, who were panellists on the United Showbiz show.

The controversial media personality was later sentenced to 10 days in prison over a contempt of court application by the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman.

Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic, who were cited as co-contemnors, were also fined GH₵60,000.

Following her sentencing, Afia Schwarzenegger issued a public apology to the court and admitted that her actions and behaviour on United Showbiz were wrong. She also pleaded with the court to forgive her behaviour.

In January 2023, she appeared before the Tema High Court and requested to pay GH¢60,000 instead of serving jail time. She was also barred from social media feuds for two years.

A few months later, Chairman Wontumi dragged Afia Schwarzenegger to court again for failing to heed the court's directive about her presence on social media.

