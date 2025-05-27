Andy Appiah Kubi, the lawyer of politician Chairman Wontumi, has announced that his client was taken to the hospital after his interrogation at the CID headquarters

This comes after he was arrested and detained by Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) officials on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The news of Chairman Wontumi's hospitalisation caused a stir on social media, as many Ghanaians weighed in on the case

Andy Appiah Kubi, the lawyer of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has confirmed that his client has been hospitalised.

Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, speaks to the media, says his client was hospitalised after interrogation. Image Credit: @ghbrain

Chairman Wontumi hospitalised

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews, Mr Kubi disclosed that Chairman Wontumi was rushed to the hospital after about six hours of interrogation with Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) officials.

"My client has been taken to hospital for medical treatment," Mr Kudi announced.

