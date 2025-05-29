Ghanaian style icon Osebo the Zaraman has landed a new job at Kantanka TV as the host of an inspirational show

Osebo has continued to solidify his status as an influential figure in the fashion industry, inspiring many with his distinctive style and commitment to celebrating African culture

Some social media users have congratulated Osebo the Zaraman on his new show, which airs very soon on Kantanka TV

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian style icon Richard Brown, widely celebrated as Osebo The Zaraman, has officially joined Kantanka TV, marking a significant step in his career as a media personality.

The boutique owner made the announcement on his Instagram page, where he shared details about his captivating new program, designed to inspire and entertain viewers with a focus on fashion, culture, and real life issues.

Fashion Icon Osebo the Zaraman lands a new job at Kantanka TV as host of the Check Wo Abrabo show. Photo credit: @osibo_the_fashionking.

Source: Instagram

With prior experience in media, having hosted events such as DKB’s Comedy Express in 2023, Osebo brings a wealth of engaging skills to the television hosting arena.

His experience suggested a natural ability to connect with audiences, enhancing the viewer experience through his charisma and unique personality.

Osebo’s transition into television hosting seemed exceedingly promising, buoyed by his strong personal brand that has made a significant impact throughout Ghana’s fashion landscape.

His bold and unconventional fashion sense, often pushing the boundaries of traditional norms, has not only garnered considerable attention but also cultivated a dedicated following across various social media platforms.

This engagement highlighted Osebo's status as a standout figure in fashion, both in Ghana and beyond.

Kantanka TV, a network renowned for its commitment to promoting Ghanaian culture and innovation, aligns seamlessly with Osebo’s vision of emphasising African-inspired fashion and cultural pride.

This synergy has the potential to attract a diverse audience eagerly interested in lifestyle and cultural content.

The Instagram video is below:

Osebo rocks designer shoes at Richard Quaye's party

Ghanaian style influencer Osebo made a bold fashion statement at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's extravagant birthday celebration.

He turned heads with an exquisite long-sleeve turtleneck shirt adorned with striking white buttons, seamlessly paired with impeccably tailored black trousers that showcased his fashion flair.

To further elevate his ensemble, Osebo donned a sophisticated long-sleeved coat that beautifully complemented his sleek, monochromatic look, exuding elegance.

Adding a sophisticated touch, the influential stylist completed his outfit with a classic black Mobutu hat, imparting an air of timeless charm and reflecting his keen sense of style.

He carried a luxurious black designer leather purse, serving as a statement piece that underscored his expertise in fashion design and trends.

Additionally, Osebo adorned himself with a sleek bochie pinned to his chest, a thoughtful finishing touch that highlighted his attention to intricate details.

The Instagram video is below:

Osebo trends at the 2025 TGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Osebo the Zaraman, who made waves on the red carpet of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025.

He sported an all-black ensemble elevated by a pair of luxurious leather ankle boots from the renowned Italian high-end brand Dolce & Gabbana, valued at $2,500.

Notably, this exclusive pair, currently available on the brand's official website for a promotional price of $1,500, perfectly encapsulated his style, sophistication, and eye for detail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh