Anang has some of the nicest behind-the-scenes footage from training sessions, warmups, locker room vibes, and travel to matches

The Teshie-born goalkeeper is the latest custodian invited to the Black Stars of Ghana by head coach Otto Addo

Anang’s stylish personality gives Ghanaian fans a glimpse into his taste in fashion and high-end living

The Black Stars of Ghana have a fresh face to admire between the posts in Joseph Anang of St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who plies his professional trade in Ireland, is attracting attention both on and off the pitch.

Joseph Anang of St Patrick's Athletic spotted with Mohammed Kudus.

Following Aziz Issah's viral Barcelona story, Anang has taken over the spotlight with his regular social media presence.

Recently called up to the senior Ghana national team by coach Otto Addo for the 2025 Unity Cup clash against Nigeria, Anang’s rise has been swift and stylish.

Joseph Anang's football career

Born in Ghana but previously capped at the U20 level by England during his time with Premier League side West Ham United, the talented keeper has found his stride in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Anang is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers currently playing in the league, thanks to his agility and command between the sticks when under pressure.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as Otto Addo has handed him a golden chance to compete for the Black Stars' No.1 goalkeeping role.

He is expected to feature for Ghana’s upcoming Unity Cup showdown with Nigeria on May 28, 2025, at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Joseph Anang's lavish lifestyle

Off the pitch, the goalkeeper is turning heads with a curated collection of lavish and stylish photos on his Instagram profile.

Joseph Anang.

Whether posing in designer outfits, relaxing in modern interiors, or enjoying luxury travel, Anang offers a glimpse into a lifestyle that balances hard work with finesse.

The pictures showcase a confident and fashion-forward athlete, one who embraces the spotlight without losing his grounded persona.

His feed reflects a personality that is both vibrant and disciplined, attributes that likely influence his approach to the game.

In the modern game, where football stars strive to connect with their fanbase, Anang’s online presence adds an extra dimension to his growing fame.

Joseph Anang's football stats in the 2024/25 season?

The fast-rising goalkeeper emerged as one of the most consistent performers for St Patrick's Athletic with impressive numbers in the current season.

Anang has kept a respectable 10 clean sheets in 28 games across all competitions for his side, per Transfermarkt.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper's performances see his side occupy the 5th position in the 10-club Ireland elite division.

Ghana's Unity Cup 23-man squad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Otto Addo's 23-man Black Stars squad for the upcoming Unity Cup 2025 tournament.

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners take on Nigeria on May 28, with the West African battle touted as the most anticipated fixture of the 4-nation competition.

Major players such as Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Thomas Partey were, however, not part of the list as the Ghana FA offered explanations via its official website.

