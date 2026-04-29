Businessman Olakunle Churchill has denied divorce claims, stating that no legal marriage existed with Rosy Meurer

The couple's social media unfollowing sparked widespread speculation about their relationship status

Churchill addressed reconciliation talks with Tonto Dikeh, emphasising co-parenting without third-party influence

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Businessman Olakunle Churchill has dismissed viral reports of a divorce from Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer, insisting there was never a legally recognised marriage between them and that the talk of divorce is therefore baseless.

Rosy Meurer Reportedly Files for Divorce From Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh's Ex-Husband

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy statement posted on his official Instagram page, Churchill said that what the public referred to as a marriage was only an introduction ceremony, with no church or court wedding, making divorce proceedings legally impossible.

"The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between Roseline Meurer and me are completely false," he wrote, adding that he was never served any legal papers.

The clarification follows days of speculation after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram on April 24, 2026, a move that ignited rumours of a split and renewed speculation that Olakunle Churchill might be seeking a reconciliation with his ex-wife, actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

Churchill dismissed those advising Rosy Meurer as inexperienced and questioned the legitimacy of divorce documents being circulated online, saying no credible legal process could produce such papers within 24 hours.

On the reconciliation rumours, Churchill said he and Tonto Dikeh have mutually chosen to forgive each other for past wrongs, describing her as being "in a better place," but was careful to frame their current relationship strictly around co-parenting their child, with no third-party interference.

Rosy Meurer Reportedly Files for Divorce From Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh's Ex-Husband

Source: Instagram

He also pushed back on the narrative that Rosy Meurer made exceptional sacrifices during their relationship, saying that another woman would have filled the same role had she not been present.

See the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Churchill's clarification on Rosy Meurer

iam_amyzon said:

"Somebody shout power😮😮😮😮women learn oo no just be here and there, just learn to define whatever u have with anybody ooo it is well with Rosy."

sallycares sai:

"Don't worry, Sir, for this one we totally understand👍"

aef.apparel said:

"This means that Rose is very free to go without delay. May God find her own man, so Tonto will go back to her man, according to the Bible."

real_magdiamond said:

"That girl Roselyn is senseless. Omy introduction, you say so, which ring has she been wearing all these years? God abegoooh so many beautiful women without sense and o smartness jees jees it is well oooh make una wise up a little bit nah."

chioma__rita said:

"Juju has left him 😂😂 he was covered before 😂 oh alleluia Christ has risen 😂 he has risen indeed alleluia."

Tonto Dikeh confesses cult membership in clip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tonto Dikeh had confessed to her past involvement in a cult, admitting that she engaged in demonic activities

Her testimony was shared at the Women of Fire Prayer Conference in Tanzania, attended by prominent clerics.

The Nollywood actress declared she had been redeemed, stating the devil no longer has a hold over her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh