English-Ghanaian rapper Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, popularly called Stormzy's mother, has shared her grass to grace story

Abigail Commey disclosed that she worked as a caregiver and cleaner when her son rose to the limelight

Some social media users have praised the hardworking woman for sharing her unique story with the world

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Abigail Commey, the mother of English-Ghanaian rapper Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., known professionally as Stormzy, has recently shared her inspiring journey as a single mother working tirelessly to support her family, even after her son achieved fame.

In an exclusive interview with Thelma Wright, the host of the Diva Doc show, Abigail recalled her experiences working as a cleaner and dinner lady to provide for Stormzy and foster a stable environment during his formative years.

Stormzy's mother opens up about being a cleaner when her son rose to fame. Photo credit: @stormzy.

Source: Instagram

Her unwavering dedication and resilience have profoundly shaped Stormzy’s values and character.

He often credited her for instilling essential principles such as humility, selflessness, and determination, traits that have played a crucial role in his meteoric rise to success in the music industry.

In a recent video message, Abigail urged other parents to continue nurturing their children's dreams, regardless of the challenges they may face, emphasising the importance of support and encouragement for young aspirations.

Stormzy’s mother talks about her cleaning job

Stormzy's mother has earned the respect of many after disclosing how she worked effortlessly to make her son's dream a reality.

The Instagram video is below:

Five interesting facts that make Stormzy's unique

Stormzy’s distinction in the music and cultural scene stems from multiple factors:

Authentic storytelling

Stormzy’s lyrics are known for their deeply personal nature, stating the realities of his life growing up in South London.

He candidly addressed themes of poverty, identity, race, and mental health, which resonate with a broad audience seeking genuine connections in music.

Genre-blending innovation

While firmly rooted in grime, Stormzy has creatively blended elements of hip-hop, gospel, and R&B.

This innovative fusion has propelled UK urban music onto the global stage, offering fresh sounds and divergent perspectives that challenge traditional genre boundaries.

Cultural impact and activism

Beyond his musical endeavours, musician Stormzy has emerged as a prominent cultural icon. He is renowned for his activism, particularly his efforts in championing racial equality, education reform, and social justice.

Initiatives such as his scholarships for Black students at Cambridge University are a testament to his commitment to giving back to the community.

Charismatic stage presence

With a confident yet approachable persona, Stormzy captivates audiences with powerful live performances.

His ability to connect with fans during shows contributes to his standing as a compelling figure in the entertainment industry.

Check out the photo below:

Stormzy pays tribute to legendary Daddy Lumba

During the Global Citizen Festival held at Black Star Square in Accra on September 24, 2022, musician Stormzy honoured the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba by wearing a shirt emblazoned with Lumba’s image.

This tribute came as part of an epic performance aimed at raising awareness about climate change. Stormzy delivered a powerful set, featuring a mix of his classic hits such as "Blinded By Your Grace," "Vossi Bop," "Own It," and "Clash," alongside his newly released track, "Mel Made Me Do It."

The gesture did not go unnoticed as Daddy Lumba expressed his gratitude by sharing images of Stormzy in the tribute shirt on his official social media platforms, acknowledging the respect shown to him during the festival.

The YouTube video is below:

Yaw Tog claims he made Stormzy popular

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about young Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog, who claimed in an interview with MzGee that he played a pivotal role in elevating Stormzy's popularity in Ghana.

He noted that while Stormzy was indeed featured on the hit track "Sore," he initially lacked the widespread recognition that followed, underscoring the interconnected dynamics of music and cultural influence within the continent.

Some social media users have commented on Yaw Tog's viral interview, which became the talk of the town.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh