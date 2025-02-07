2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Oheneba Akosua Sarfoa popularly called Esi has joined Kantanka Media

The outspoken young politician has joined the long list of beauty queens working in the Entertainment industry

Past Ghana's Most Beautiful queens have congratulated Queen Esi as she embarks on a new career path

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Oheneba Akosua Sarfoa has joined Kantanka Media as the newest television presenter.

The member of the Movement for Change political party made the official announcement on her Instagram page.

2015 GMB winner Esi joins Kantanka TV. Photo credit: @regal_esi.

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Akosua Sarfoa is the first Ghanaian beauty queen to be called to the Ghana bar according to reports.

The talented and outspoken lawyer is the second beauty queen to work at Kantanka Media after Abena Kyei Boakye who recently resigned to join Despite Media.

Oheneba Akosua Sarfoa shared the news on Instagram with this caption:

"The media remains the fourth arm of government and the opportunity to join your team in accelerating the growth of Ghana’s media landscape is one I am enormously proud of."

"Thank you Kantanka Media Ltd.🙏Let’s get to work. I am Oheneba Akosua Safowaa Esq. (Queen Esi)."

2015 GMB winner rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @regal_esi.

Source: Instagram

2015 GMB winner joins Kantanka TV

Former Kantanka TV morning show host Abena Kyei Boakye has commented on Oheneba Akosua Safowaa's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamabena1 stated:

"Wishing you all the best. Congratulations my darling 😍😍😍😍."

royal_baci stated:

"Sagaaaaaa 😍😍😍 Let’s go babyyyy."

naadedei_botchwey stated:

"Yes Queen!!!."

Emefamamaga stated:

"Congratulations Queen."

Missamoani stated:

"We love this for you Queen. Keep shining❤️."

eli_kharis stated:

"Shine on Queeeen @regal_esi 👏🏼💪🏽🩷."

queentitiaka_gmb24 stated:

"Congratulations Queen ❤️🎉."

Portiawekia stated:

"That’s how we like it in town 🎉🎉🎉. Congratulations queen."

neekstudio_official stated:

"Eeeshi baddest 😍😍🔥👏."

ny_ayi stated:

"Fanti broniiiiiii👏."

sarfoa_asamoa stated:

"The Queen😍❤️❤️ congrats."

one_juliette stated:

"Yaaaaaas Queen!!! 😍😍😍."

sarafix_monde__ stated:

"Congratulations huni 🎉❤️."

Check out the post below:

Queen Esi rocks a white outfit

https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/celebrities/244293-meet-2015-ghanas-beautiful-winner-esi-beauty-queen-called-ghana-bar/ looked effortlessly chic in a white ruched top and stylish pleated pants to complete her look.

Queen Esi looked elegant in a centre-parted African braids hairstyle styled with a coloured headband to elevate her look.

Check out the photo below:

2015 GMB gets called to the bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Esi, the first Ghana's Most Beautiful winner to be called to the Ghana Bar

The 2015 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful has expressed gratitude to prominent figures for her academic achievement, including Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo and Alan Kyerematen, CEO of TV3 Group.

Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama and other beauty queens were present at the event to support her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh