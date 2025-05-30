Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has reached out to Shatta Wale for a potential partnership

Malik Basintale stated the agency's interest in creating more jobs for the youth through the Shaxi platform

Some social media users have commented on the YEA CEO's X post, which has gone viral on Instagram

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has initiated a dialogue with renowned Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Shatta Wale about his ride-hailing service, Shaxi.

Malik Basintale stated that he wanted to explore a potential partnership that aims to significantly enhance job opportunities for the nation’s youth.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale reaches out to Shatta Wale about a potential partnership with Shaxi. Photo credits: @shattawale and official_malik_basintali.

Overview of the proposed partnership

Shatta Wale founded Shaxi in December 2021 with a vision to alleviate youth unemployment challenges in Ghana.

The service has allowed aspiring drivers to join the platform by paying a daily fee of GHS 20. This structure not only offers them the freedom to work flexible hours but also enables them to earn a sustainable income, thus prioritising job creation over mere profit generation.

The initiative has been instrumental in providing affordable transportation solutions while simultaneously empowering drivers to take control of their financial futures.

In light of this, Malik Basintale has commenced formal discussions with Shatta Wale to explore a strategic collaboration that would broaden Shaxi's operational reach and create a myriad of job opportunities for young Ghanaians.

This partnership aligned seamlessly with the mission of the YEA, which is focused on reducing youth employment through innovative, sustainable solutions.

Potential Benefits for Ghanaians

1. Increased Employment Opportunities

This collaborative effort has become poised to create thousands of new jobs within the ride-hailing industry, offering flexible work arrangements for young individuals seeking employment.

2. Support for Local Enterprises

By partnering with a Ghanaian-owned business like Shaxi, the YEA has fostered the growth and sustainability of local entrepreneurship that prioritises positive social impact.

3. Economic Empowerment

The proposed partnership is expected to stimulate economic development by providing young Ghanaians with consistent income sources, facilitating poverty alleviation, and contributing to the overall advancement of their communities.

4. Digital Innovation

This collaboration highlights the critical role of digital platforms in modernising Ghana's transportation sector, creating new employment avenues within the burgeoning digital economy.

YEA CEO meets with the Buz Stop Boys

In a related development, Malik Basintale recently convened a meeting with the Buz Stop Boys, a dedicated youth-based sanitation voluntary group, at the YEA headquarters in Accra.

This gathering focused on developing collaborative strategies to enhance environmental cleanliness and sustainability across the nation.

During the meeting, Basintale commended the Buz Stop Boys for their commendable efforts and unwavering commitment to promoting sanitation and a cleaner environment throughout Ghana.

YEA CEO praises Buz Stop Boys

He underscored the importance of volunteerism in fostering community development and its potential to tackle significant social challenges.

Furthermore, Basintale noted that he has received numerous requests from Ghanaians on social media, urging him to engage more actively with the sanitation group, particularly amid ongoing discussions regarding the YEA’s relationship with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZCL), a major waste management company.

Through these initiatives, Malik Basintale and the YEA continue to demonstrate their commitment to addressing pressing issues such as youth unemployment and environmental sustainability in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh