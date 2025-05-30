In a long-awaited development, the government of Ghana has settled unpaid salaries owed to Black Stars coaches

The cleared arrears cover both current and former members of the national team's technical staff, dating back to 2020

Among the recipients, ex-head coach CK Akonnor received the largest sum, pocketing a whopping $120,000

The government of Ghana has finally settled all unpaid salaries owed to both current and former members of the Black Stars’ technical team.

The process was spearheaded by Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, who led a thorough audit in collaboration with various state agencies.

The objective was clear: address the backlog and restore a sense of fairness and accountability within the country’s sporting structure, particularly the Black Stars.

Ghana government clears Black Stars coaching salary arrears

The payments, almost $1 million, cover a wide range of coaches who served the national team at different times, including names no longer involved in the setup.

Among the beneficiaries are former head coaches Chris Hughton and Charles Kwabla Akonnor, along with ex-assistant managers George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, David Duncan, and Maxwell Konadu.

According to reports by Joy Sports, CK Akonnor, who held the reins of the national team between January 2020 and September 2021, emerged as the highest beneficiary, walking away with a sum of $120,000 in salary arrears.

On the current front, Otto Addo and his backroom staff also received long-awaited compensation for services rendered.

The team, which hadn’t seen a paycheck since October 2024, has now been paid through to March 2025.

That’s six months of salaries cleared—an important boost for the new project under Addo, who is now in his second spell with the senior national team.

The German-trained tactician reportedly received upwards of $420,000 for the period.

Why does Ghana government pay Black Stars coaches instead of the GFA?

This situation, while resolved, shines a light on the often-unclear financial dynamics between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the state.

Although the GFA is responsible for hiring and managing the national team’s technical staff, the actual payment of salaries has traditionally fallen to the government.

Explaining the rationale, Sports Minister Kofi Adams noted that this move wasn’t just about clearing the books.

It was a symbolic and practical gesture that acknowledged the sacrifices of those who served the nation, while also aiming to instill more structure into Ghana’s sporting ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Sports is preparing to introduce a National Sports Fund, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

The goal is to create a sustainable system that guarantees regular income for sports professionals, sparing them the financial uncertainty that has too often clouded their work.

Sports Minister affirms unwavering support for Black Stars

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams’ firm assurance regarding Ghana’s 2026 World Cup ambitions.

During an interview, Hon. Kofi Adams reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Black Stars, stressing the Ministry’s dedication to enhancing player welfare.

He added that should Ghana emerge victorious at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the team would be celebrated with a grand homecoming fit for heroes.

